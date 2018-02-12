You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bette Midler, Sharon Stone to Star in 'The Tale of the Allergist's Wife' Movie

Dave McNary

Bette Midler and Sharon Stone are starring in a movie version of the play “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife.”

Andy Fickman, whose credits include “Parental Guidance” and “Game Plan,” is attached to direct. IMR will commence foreign sales at the European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. CAA will represent the U.S. and Canada rights.

Robert Cort (“Runaway Bride”) and Daryl Roth, who’s a producer on Broadway’s “Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” will produce with Jeffrey Melnick as executive producer.

“The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” is an odd-couple comedy in which will Midler play Marjorie Taub, an upper-middle-class, Upper-West-Sider in the midst of a volcanic later-life crisis. Her loving husband, an acclaimed allergist to the homeless, tries in vain to help, but everything changes with the arrival in New York of Marjorie’s fascinating and mysterious childhood friend Lee, played by Stone. As Lee becomes the Taubs’ permanent houseguest, Marjorie’s depression magically lifts — but Lee has a secret agenda.

Midler been nominated for two Academy Awards for her performances in “For the Boys” and “The Rose.” She recently took home the best actress in a musical prize at this year’s Tony Awards for “Hello, Dolly!” Midler will be reuniting with Fickman for the first time since starring in “Parental Guidance” in 2012.

Stone won a Golden Globe for her role in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” which also earned her an Oscar nomination. She nabbed a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in “The Practice.”

Midler is represented by CAA, David Steinberg Entertainment, and Larry Shire. Stone is also repped by CAA and Paul Nelson at Mosaic. Fickman is represented by WME and Daniel Rappaport at Management 360.

