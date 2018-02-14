Germany’s Beta Partners With Cornerstone on English-Language Films

Germany’s Beta Cinema has bought a minority stake in international sales company Cornerstone Films, the two companies announced Wednesday. The Munich-based global sales and co-financing company will partner with Cornerstone to produce, finance, distribute and sell distinctive, commercially driven English-language features for contemporary audiences.

The partnership builds on a relationship Cornerstone has had with German production company X-Filme since its launch. In February 2017 Beta acquired a strategic stake in X-Filme. The London- and L.A.-based Cornerstone was set up by Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder in April 2015.

X-Filme’s Uwe Schott and Beta’s Dirk Schuerhoff said the new partnership with Cornerstone represented “a strategic and creative fit that will allow us to continue to produce ambitious and daring international cinema.”

“In the fast-changing landscape, vertical integration is key to creating robust and successful enterprises,” said Thompson and Gooder. “We’re delighted to unite with Beta Cinema and X-Filme who share similar goals. Our combined expertise and resources will create great opportunities for all three companies.”

Cornerstone’s slate at the European Film Market in Berlin includes Mike Leigh’s “Peterloo” (pictured); Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial debut, “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind”; and Dan Krauss’ “The Kill Team,” starring Alexander Skarsgard. Other titles on the slate include a remake of the Oscar-nominated 2006 film “After the Wedding,” to star Julianne Moore, Gurinder Chadha’s “Blinded By the Light,” and Jeremy Lovering’s “Florence.”