Beta Cinema Boards Cannes Titles ‘The Gentle Indifference of the World,’ and ‘Woman at War’

Beta Cinema is headed to Cannes with “The Gentle Indifference of the World,” which will premiere in the Un Certain Regard section in Cannes, and “Woman at War,” which will play in Critics’ Week.

Kazakh director Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s “The Gentle Indifference of the World” follows two young villagers, Saltanat (Dinara Baktybayeva), and her penniless admirer Kuandyk (Kuandyk Dussenbaev). The lovers are forced to leave the countryside for the big city in an attempt to save Saltanat’s mother from jail.

Yerzhanov’s previous films include “The Owners.” The Gentle Indifference of the World” is produced by Astana Film Fund, Short Brothers in co-production with Arizona Productions.

“Woman at War” (pictured) is by acclaimed Icelandic filmmaker Benedikt Erlingsson (“Of Horses and Men”), and follows fifty-year-old Halla as she declares a one-woman-war on the local aluminium industry to protect the pristine Icelandic landscape.

Birgitta Bjornsdottir who produced the film has been selected as one of European Film Promotion’s “Producers on the Move” initiative at Cannes. “Woman at War” is produced by Slot Machine and Gulldrengurinn as a co-production with Solar Media Entertainment, Köggull SF and Vintage Pictures.

Munich-based Beta Cinema will also have market screenings for “The Happy Prince,” Rupert Everett’s directorial debut, Thomas Stuber’s “In the Aisles,” and Emily Atef’s “3 Days in Quiberon” in Cannes.