Poll: What’s the Best Wes Anderson Movie?

With “Isle of Dogs,” Wes Anderson is about to release his ninth movie, with a star-studded cast voicing a pack of quarantined canines.

His career first launched with “Bottle Rocket” in 1996, with Luke and Owen Wilson helping him turn his eponymous short into a feature. While it was praised by critics, it crashed at the box office. He followed it up with “Rushmore,” which began his long-running collaboration with Bill Murray.

In 2001, “The Royal Tenenbaums”earned Anderson his first Oscar nomination for the screenplay he wrote with Owen Wilson. It also represented one of his biggest commercial successes, grossing $71 million worldwide. His next film, however, “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou,” was less of a boon. It grossed only $34 million on a $50 million budget, and received mixed reviews from critics.

The release of his next feature, 2007’s “The Darjeeling Limited,” went a little better. While it grossed only $35 million worldwide, it had a smaller budget than “The Life Aquatic,” and was received more warmly by critics. One of his most iconic films, though, came in 2009 with “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.” The stop-motion comedy wasn’t a huge box office hit, but it’s widely considered one of the best films of Anderson’s career and was nominated for the best animated feature Oscar.

Anderson found more critical acclaim — and awards attention — with “Moonrise Kingdom” in 2012, following a search party on the hunt for a pair of young lovers. He scored again in 2014 with “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” garnering nine Oscar nominations and winning four of them in below-the-line categories.

