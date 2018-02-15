Poll: Who Will Win Best Actor at the Oscars?

As Oscar night approaches, Variety is polling readers for their predictions of the top categories. Frances McDormand will win the best actress award for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” according to our voters, but who will be named best actor?

Gary Oldman has been dominating the awards circuit for his transformational turn as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” having already won SAG and Golden Globe awards. Still, he faces tough competition: “Phantom Thread” picked up a surprising amount of nominations, and it might be the last chance to award Daniel Day-Lewis with an Oscar, as he’s announced his retirement.

The populist choice would likely be Daniel Kaluuya, whose nuanced, chilling performance in “Get Out” has scored critical and audience acclaim. Likewise, Timothee Chalamet stole hearts in “Call Me by Your Name” as a 17-year-old boy who begins a relationship with his father’s visiting research assistant. And only a fool would count out Denzel Washington. While every voter might not have seen “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” Washington is an Academy favorite.

The 90th annual Oscars take place on March 4 and will air live on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting. Who will win best actor on the big night? Weigh in with your prediction below!