Berlinale: ‘The War Has Ended’ Awarded Two Co-Production Market Prizes

Two out of three prestigious monetary prizes, given each year at the Berlinale Co-Production Market, have been awarded to a co-production from producers in Poland, Germany and Israel. Hagar Ben Asher’s “The War Has Ended” was awarded with both the Eurimage Co-Production Development Award and the ARTE International Prize. Chinese project “Tropical Memories” received the VFF Talent Highlight Award.

The Eurimages prize was announced Sunday evening, the second day of the market, and offers an endowment of €20,000 ($24,800) intended as a development grant. “The War Has Ended” is a co-production between Poland’s Madants, Germany’s Match Factory Productions and Israel’s Transfax Film Productins, which presented it in Berlin.

Monday saw the two further prizes announced with “The War Has Ended” also claiming the ARTE prize which awards a $7,445 prize to an artistically outstanding project drawn from the selection of the Berlinale Co-Production Market.

“Tropical Memories,” presented by Chinese producer Jing Wang and directed by Shipei Wan, received the VFF Talent Highlight Award. The $12,400 prize has been offered by the Munich-based Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film und Fernsehproduzenten since 2004 to recognize a promising project by an up-and-coming filmmaker selected from the Berlinale’s Talent Project Market. Other nominated projects from Israeli producer Maya Fischer and Danish producer Charlotte de la Gournerie received a nomination prize of $1,240 and an opportunity to pitch their projects at the Co-Production Market.

The winners were selected by this year’s jury, which comprised Csaba Bereczki from Hungary and Doreen Boonekamp from the Netherlands.

The Co-Production, which runs Feb. 17-21, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. Part of the European Film Market it offers producers of 36 selected narrative feature projects the opportunity to meet potential co-producers and financiers. Over its five-day span 600 participants take part in more than 1,300 individual meetings.

The first recipient of the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award was Emily Atef’s “3 Days in Quiberon” in 2015. Atef’s completed film is screening in competition at the Berlin Film Festival Monday night.