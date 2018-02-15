Italian Sales Company Summerside Intl. Moves Into Theatrical Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

After making its debut at the EFM three years ago, Italian sales company Summerside Intl. is branching out into niche theatrical distribution in Italy and expanding into animation by taking world sales on Slovenian stop-motion animation series “Koyaa” (“Flower”).

The Rome-based company, which handles a wide range of specialty titles from around the world — such as U.S. indie romancer “April Flowers,” directed by Christopher Tedrick; Iranian drama “Ferrari,” by Alireza Davoodnejad; and “The Liberation of Skopje,” Macedonia’s first official submission to the Academy Awards’ foreign-language category — will be in Berlin “seeking to buy content for the Italian theatrical market,” Summerside chief Francesca Manno said. Manno is a veteran Italian sales and acquisitions exec.

The first title to go out theatrically in Italy later this year via the new Summerside Media distribution label will be “Skopje,” a World War II drama that marks the directorial debut of actor Rade Serbedzija.

In Berlin, Summerside will be launching sales on “Koyaa” (pictured), a TV series comprising eight short episodes featuring the titular puppet who lives on a rocky ledge high above the clouds, where everyday objects come to life in weird and wacky ways. The series is directed and produced by Kolja Saksida with Slovenian animation institute ZVVIKS.

Other Summerside Intl. titles which will be having EFM market premieres for sales to selected territories are:

– Chilean contemporary fable “La Mentirita Blanca,” a first feature directed by Tomas Alzamora, about a backwoods Chilean town in the grip of fake-news fever. Sony Pictures will be releasing in Latin America.

– Spanish director David Yanez’s “Side B,” a romancer about a Chinese tourist who finds love after losing his passport and being forced to remain in Spain as an illegal immigrant. Yanez is a Berlinale Talents alum.

– Italian psychological thriller “In a Lonely Place” set in an isolated hotel where a photographer and a model meet for a photo shoot, directed by first-timer Davide Montecchi. He is now also directing a doc about medieval painters in Rimini, co-produced by Summerside.