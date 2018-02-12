Berlinale: Studiocanal Introduces ‘One Nation, One King, ‘Mia and the White Lion’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal, the film-TV production-distribution affiliate of Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, will bring onto the market at Berlin one of France’s biggest plays of the year: “Un peuple, et son roi” (One Nation, One King), which Studiocanal will open in France on Sept. 26.

Budgeted at €16.9 million ($20.8 million), and directed by Pierre Schoeller (“The Minister”), “One Nation, One King” combines an attempt to convey the scale of events of the 1789 French Revolution but seen from the point of view of its driving force for Schoeller: the ordinary people who for the first time in history were able to power events, at a time of urgent drama, developing a national consciousness, rather than remaining the passive victims of misery.

That nation is represented by two of France’s most-awarded young leads: Gaspard Ulliel, who won a best actor Cesar Award for Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World,” and Adèle Haenel, Cesar-nominated four times in the last decade, winning supporting actress for “Suzanne” and actress for “Love at First Fight.” Olivier Gourmet (“The Son”), Louis Garrel (“Mon Roi”) and Laurent Lafitte (“Elle”) complete key cast.

“One Nation, One King” is produced by Denis Freyd at Archival 35, a long-term production partner of double Cannes Palme d’Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne from “The Son” to their most recent feature, “The Unknown Girl.”

“‘One Nation, One King’ is a really inspirational and epic drama,” said Anne Cherel, Studiocanal head of intl. sales.

“There are quite a lot of French films about the Revolution and about Versailles but not on this scale,” she added, comparing the film to “La Reine Margot ” and arguing that its POV of the nation made it “more interesting, modern and new.”

Bringing six new titles onto the market at the European Film Market, Studiocanal’s Berlin slate novelties underscore multiple strategic focuses at the European powerhouse.

One is a wave of development of English-language projects over 2016-17 which saw early fruit in Liam Neeson’s “Hard Powder,” and now three fresh titles.

The novelties also suggest Studiocanal’s continued commitment to family entertainment; the drive into French and German-language production with international potential; and an association with high-profile creative talent, above and below-the-line, such as Idris Elba (“The Wire,” “Luther,” “Thor”), Jacques Perrin (“Winged Migration”), James Caan (“The Godfather”) and Catherine Deneuve (“Belle de Jour,” “Potiche”).

Produced by Perrin at Galatée Films, Gilles de Maistre’s “Mia and the White Lion” stars Melanie Laurent (“Now You See Me,” “Inglourious Basterds”) and Langley Kirkwood (“The Catch,” “Black Sails,” “Banshee”) in a family adventure film, shot over three years in South Africa, about a 13-year-old girl who develops a rare and special bond with a wild lion.

“People love titles which are marvelously executed and have something really magic and unique,” said Chérel, adding that Studiocanal will release in France on Dec. 26. “We are realizing it has huge potential for Christmas holidays for families.”

Elba’s directorial debut, produced by the U.K.’s Warp Films, (“This is England,” “Four Lions,” “Submarine”), and part gangland revenge thriller, part coming-of-age period piece which is infused with Caribbean locations, culture and patois, “Yardie” segues from a Sundance world premiere to Berlinale’s Panorama.

Toplining James Caan, Tom Hollander, Rosanna Arquette, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Efrat Dor and shot mainly in Israel, “Holy Lands” follows Harry Rosenmerck (Caan), a Jewish-American cardiologist who gives up everything to become a pig farmer in Israel, but his life crosses once more with his estranged son David (Meyers), a successful gay playwright, and his ex-wife, now terminally ill. Writer-turned-director Amanda Sthers (“Madame”) adapted her own same-titled novel which is a “universal depiction of a dysfunctional family struggling to express their love for one another and accept each other the way they are,” she told Variety.

“Holy Lands” has, obviously, a very exciting cast; Amanda Sthers is really good at finding the finest way to mix drama and comedy, this time in a film turning on family,” Chérel added.

She added: “When you finish the film you want to call your family and say that you love them and try to have some good times with them because you realize how quickly things can go.”

While illustrating Studiocanal’s strategic interests, its Berlin sales slate remains remarkably eclectic. That plays to distinct market advantage. Distributors, which may be just two or three for certain types of films, also have finite release slate capacity. “The buyers we meet are not looking for the same thing. Variety is more important than ever. I’m very proud of the lineup, to have Idris Elba’s debut, family titles, a French historical epic,” Chérel said.

Firing on multiple cylinders, Studiocanal can hope to leverage its financial security, a major attraction for talent, and its muscle to outperform across many more potential sales outlets.

Starring Deneuve and André Dussollier (“A Heart in Winter,” “My Golden Days”), a second Studiocanal French-language is “Bad Seeds,” directed by Kheiron, whose debut, “All Three of Us,” sold a highly creditable 650,322 tickets (around $5.0 million) in France. Deneuve plays a small scam artist forced to go straight working at a support organization for trouble teens.

“This is a feel-good movie with an iconic French actress well-known around the world in a role – and it’s not hype – which is really different from what she has done,” Chérel said.

Part of a 2017 Studiocanal six-movie slate in Germany, as it powers up production in the continent’s third biggest movie market and maybe most-expanding production sector, “The Silent Revolution” is directed by Lars Kraume whose sleeper, “The People vs. Fritz Bauer,” was a Cohen Media Group pick-up for North America.

It screens at Berlin as a Berlinale Special. Starring Joerdis Triebel (“Dark”) and Ronald Zehrfeld (“The People vs. Fritz Bauer,”), “The Silent Revolution” tells the true-life story of a class of students who in 1956 stood up to the East German regime. They finally decide to flee together to West Germany.

Combining a popular mix provided increasingly by German fiction – a handsome young cast, strong period production values and urgent ethical questions pressing normal people with their life ahead of them and so much to lose – “Silent Revolution” tackles “a question we face everyday: What is the best way to battle authority, to express the fact we do not agree and to support other people? There is something very modern to the film’s students,” Cherel commented.