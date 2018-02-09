Berlinale: Georgia’s Alief Acquires International Rights for Panorama Player ‘Horizons’ (EXCLUSIVE)

One of Georgia’s most up-and-coming and international media companies, Alief, has announced the acquisition of rights outside Georgia to Georgian producer-director Tinatin Kajrishvili’s second feature “Horizons,” which will screen in the Berlinale’s Panorama section.

The announcement comes as Georgian new wave cinema is attracting attention, largely due to the success of another Alief film, Ana Urushadze’s “Scary Mother,” which impressed at festivals such as Les Arcs and Locarno – where it won best first feature – and is the opening night film at this year’s Berlin Critic’s Week.

The world sales deal was struck between Alief and the film’s Georgian production companies, Gemini, Kajrishvili’s company, and Artzim, and also includes festival representation. The two companies previously worked together on the aforementioned “Scary Mother” while “Horizons,” is their first project with Swedish producers Momento Film.

Kajrishvili’s debut feature debut “Brides” also had its world premiere in the Panorama section in 2014, before competing at Milan and Tribeca. In addition to writing and directing her own films, she has also produced on a number of projects, including Karlovy Vary competition player “Paradzhanov,” and the previously mentioned “Scary Mother.”

“Horizons” focuses on the strain in the relationship of Giorgi and Ana, a couple once deeply in love. The two undergo the process of separation, which passes largely unnoticed by others around them. After the initial shock of such a traumatic end, the two face the seemingly unending period of adjusting to a new way of life.

Based in Tbilisi, Georgia and Venezuela, and led by Brett Walker and Miguel Govea, Alief maintains a diverse catalog of a films such as: “Our Evil,” a demonic thriller which impressed at Sitges and Ventana Sur, “Negative Numbers,” a rugby-focused drama now in post-production, and three titles headed to Berlin’s European Film Market for the co-production market: “Nukri is Nukri” an English-language Gothic romance from Russian-Georgian writer and director Salomeya Bauer; “Clara Militch,” an adaptation of Turgenev’s classic; and “I Love Zombies,” which featured at November’s Ventana Sur.

Alief also acts as sales consultants for Italian sales agency Coccinelle Film Placement, whose latest title, “The Ball,” premiered at Tallinn before being awarded at the Turin Film Festival.

Georgia and Sweden national releases of “Horizons” are planned for the end of 2018, after the film has finished its festival run.

John Hopewell contributed to this article