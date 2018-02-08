You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Russell Brand to Star as Hitman in ‘Butterfingers’

Highland Film Group will introduce the film in Berlin

CREDIT: KEN MCKAY/ITV/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

Russell Brand will play a lonely, down-on-his-luck hitman in indie comedy caper “Butterfingers.” The film will follow Keith (Brand), also known in his world as Butterfingers, who becomes involved in a race to complete a hit ahead of his arch-rival, with two kids he has kidnapped along the way in tow.

Production gets underway in the U.K. in July. Barnaby Southcombe (“I, Anna”) directs from a script by Tom Nash. The Fyzz Facility is financing. Mark Lane, James Harris, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones of The Fyzz Facility will produce alongside Embargo Films.

“Tom has written a brilliantly funny script that finds a new fan with every read. We could not be more excited to be working with Russell and Barnaby to bring ‘Butterfingers’ alive.” said Lane.

Highland Film Group will handle global sales and introduce the film to buyers at the Berlin Film Festival.

Comedian and actor Brand was last seen in Larry Charles’ “Army of One.” His other movie credits include “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”  and Get Him to the Greek.” He is represented by WME and Hannah Chambers Management.

