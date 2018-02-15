You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Rushlake Media Picks Up Hybrid Doc ‘Liyana’

Rushlake Media announced today its acquisition of “Liyana,” a hybrid animation and live-action documentary from Emmy-nominated directors Aaron and Amanda Kopp.

The Cologne-based sales agent acquired the international sales rights, outside the U.S. and Canada, and will be bringing the film to the EFM this week.

Executive produced by Thandie Newton, and animated by Nigerian artist Shofela Coker, “Liyana” tells the story of a young girl from Swaziland who tries to rescue her twin brothers from kidnappers. It was inspired by the memories of five Swazi orphans, who shared their stories with the acclaimed South African storyteller, Gcina Mhlophe.

The directors praised Rushlake’s “expertise working with beautifully crafted films that champion African voices,” saying it “speaks to the heart of ‘Liyana’ and makes them a perfect fit for our film.”

Rushlake has a strong international sales focus on high-profile African content and the African market. In addition, the company specializes in licensing for VOD markets across major digital platforms and developing custom digital distribution plans.

They’ll be repping a strong slate at this year’s EFM, including “Supa Modo,” the sixth feature from Tom Tykwer’s Kenyan shingle One Fine Day Films and Kenya’s Ginger Ink, which world premieres at the Berlinale.

