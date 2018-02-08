Berlin: Kew Media Boards Adam Huss Thriller ‘Painkillers,’ Adds Docs

Kew Media has added a trio of titles to its slate for the EFM, including thriller “Painkillers,” which stars Adam Huss (“Power”), Madeline Zima (“Californication”), Grant Bowler (“True Blood”), Debra Wilson (“Bodied”) and Mischa Barton (“The O.C.”).

The movie follows a brilliant surgeon (Huss) struggling to come to terms with the death of his son. With his life disintegrating, he discovers that the only thing that can ease his pain is the taste of human blood.

Roxy Shih directed the film, which is in post-production. It was written by Giles Doust who also produced, alongside Luke Barnett and Vincent Masciale. Kew will introduce it to buyers in Berlin alongside two other just-announced titles, feature docs “I, Dolours” and “Cosplay Universe.”

“I, Dolours,” tells the story of the late IRA militant Dolours Price. Directed by Maurice Sweeney and produced by Nuala Cunningham and Ed Moloney, it is a portrait of the republican dissident who gave an interview before her death on condition that it not be shown during her lifetime.

“Cosplay Universe” goes inside the fantasy dress-up world of Comic-Con, showing it from the perspective of the diehard fans in attendance. It looks at the rise of the cosplay phenomenon and follows the journey of several international teams as they compete in what is known as the ‘Olympics of Cosplay’ at the World Cosplay Summit in Nagoya, Japan. Jordan Rennert directed the film, which is in post. Jonathan McHugh co-directed and produced along with Rennert, Patrick Meaney and Jonathan Platt.

The three new projects join the Richard Brake body-modification movie “Perfect Skin,” announced earlier this week, on the EFM slate of film and TV production group Kew.