Berlin: Full Jury Unveiled; Willem Dafoe to Be Given Lifetime Achievement Award

Willem Dafoe
The Berlin Film Festival unveiled the full roster of its competition jury Tuesday, a group that includes Adele Romanski, producer of Oscar-winning “Moonlight,” and acclaimed Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

The Berlinale also announced that actor Willem Dafoe would receive a lifetime achievement award. Dafoe is currently up for a supporting-actor Oscar for his performance in “The Florida Project,” his third Academy Award nomination.

The international jury also boasts Belgian actress Cecile de France, who stars in “The Young Pope”; Chema Prado, director of Spain’s Filmoteca Espanola; and U.S. film critic Stephanie Zacharek, who writes for Time magazine. Presiding over the group is German filmmaker Tom Tykwer (“Babylon Berlin,” “Run Lola Run”).

The panel will pick the Golden Bear and Silver Bear winners from a lineup of more than a dozen films, including “Transit” by Christian Petzold and “3 Days in Quiberon” by Emily Atef. Another title was added to the competition list Tuesday: “U – July 22,” a drama about the 2011 shooting massacre by a right-wing extremist in Norway that left scores of people dead, most of them youths at a politically oriented summer camp.

Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming thriller “Unsane,” starring Claire Foy and Joshua Leonard, and Jose Padilha’s “7 Days in Entebbe” are also part of the competition lineup, but are not vying for prizes.

