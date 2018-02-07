You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: HanWay Boards Sundance Award Winner ‘Monsters and Men’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Monsters and Men Sundance
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

HanWay Films has come on board writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut, “Monsters and Men,” which won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. London-based HanWay will kick off sales in Berlin at the EFM.

The film examines the dilemma faced by three young men in the wake of an unlawful police shooting: Should they take moral action or find safety in silence? Shot and set in Brooklyn, the movie has a cast that includes “Hamilton” actors Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes at Night”), Chanté Adams, Nicole Beharie, Rob Morgan, and Cara Buono of “Stranger Things.”

“It is always exciting when you discover raw talent like Reinaldo Marcus Green,” said HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart. “No other film from Sundance stayed with me quite like this one. It illustrates the power of modern activism and builds to a powerful and provocative climax. The whole team feels proud to come on board this audacious debut.”

Neon took the U.S. rights at Sundance, Mars has picked it up for France, and CDC has it for Latin America and South Africa.

Elizabeth Lodge Stepp and Josh Penn of The Department of Motion Pictures, Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, and Luca Borghese of AgX produced the film. Sight Unseen’s Leonid Lebedev and Oren Moverman, Chiara Bernasconi, Charles Miller and The Department of Motion Pictures’ Noah Stahl executive produced. Sight Unseen financed the film.

More Film

  • 'Black Panther' Fandango Presales Outpace All

    'Black Panther' Fandango Presales Outpace All Other First-Quarter Movies

    HanWay Films has come on board writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut, “Monsters and Men,” which won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. London-based HanWay will kick off sales in Berlin at the EFM. The film examines the dilemma faced by three young men in the […]

  • C'est La Vie TIFF

    Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in New York Unveils Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

    HanWay Films has come on board writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut, “Monsters and Men,” which won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. London-based HanWay will kick off sales in Berlin at the EFM. The film examines the dilemma faced by three young men in the […]

  • 'Deadpool 2' Trailer: Ryan Reynolds' Hero

    'Deadpool 2' Trailer Spotlights Josh Brolin's Cable

    HanWay Films has come on board writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut, “Monsters and Men,” which won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. London-based HanWay will kick off sales in Berlin at the EFM. The film examines the dilemma faced by three young men in the […]

  • Monsters and Men Sundance

    Berlin: HanWay Boards Sundance Award Winner ‘Monsters and Men’

    HanWay Films has come on board writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut, “Monsters and Men,” which won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. London-based HanWay will kick off sales in Berlin at the EFM. The film examines the dilemma faced by three young men in the […]

  • Pascal Laugier's 'Ghostland' Crowned at Gerardmer,

    Pascal Laugier's 'Ghostland' Crowned at Gerardmer, Pre-Sells to Key Markets (EXCLUSIVE)

    HanWay Films has come on board writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut, “Monsters and Men,” which won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. London-based HanWay will kick off sales in Berlin at the EFM. The film examines the dilemma faced by three young men in the […]

  • Berlin: Altitude Boards Sequel to Survival

    Berlin: Altitude Boards Sequel to Survival Thriller 'Black Water' (EXCLUSIVE)

    HanWay Films has come on board writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut, “Monsters and Men,” which won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. London-based HanWay will kick off sales in Berlin at the EFM. The film examines the dilemma faced by three young men in the […]

  • Record-Breaking Italian Comedy 'Quo Vado' Set

    Record-Breaking Italian Comedy 'Quo Vado' Set for French Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    HanWay Films has come on board writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut, “Monsters and Men,” which won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. London-based HanWay will kick off sales in Berlin at the EFM. The film examines the dilemma faced by three young men in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad