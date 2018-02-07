Berlin: HanWay Boards Sundance Award Winner ‘Monsters and Men’

HanWay Films has come on board writer and director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s debut, “Monsters and Men,” which won the Special Jury Award for Outstanding First Feature at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. London-based HanWay will kick off sales in Berlin at the EFM.

The film examines the dilemma faced by three young men in the wake of an unlawful police shooting: Should they take moral action or find safety in silence? Shot and set in Brooklyn, the movie has a cast that includes “Hamilton” actors Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones, John David Washington (“Ballers”), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“It Comes at Night”), Chanté Adams, Nicole Beharie, Rob Morgan, and Cara Buono of “Stranger Things.”

“It is always exciting when you discover raw talent like Reinaldo Marcus Green,” said HanWay Films MD Gabrielle Stewart. “No other film from Sundance stayed with me quite like this one. It illustrates the power of modern activism and builds to a powerful and provocative climax. The whole team feels proud to come on board this audacious debut.”

Neon took the U.S. rights at Sundance, Mars has picked it up for France, and CDC has it for Latin America and South Africa.

Elizabeth Lodge Stepp and Josh Penn of The Department of Motion Pictures, Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, and Luca Borghese of AgX produced the film. Sight Unseen’s Leonid Lebedev and Oren Moverman, Chiara Bernasconi, Charles Miller and The Department of Motion Pictures’ Noah Stahl executive produced. Sight Unseen financed the film.