Berlin: Film Republic Acquires LGBT Drama ‘M/M,’ Launches Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Xavier Henry-Rashid’s London-based sales company Film Republic has acquired LGBT feature film “M/M,” which premiered Sunday at Slamdance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Film Republic will be shopping the film at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin. Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer.

The film, the debut of Canadian-born, Berlin-based writer/director Drew Lint, was produced by Karen Harnisch of Film Forge Productions, the Toronto-based production company behind the Cannes Critics’ Week title “Sleeping Giant.” It stars Antoine Lahaie (Matthew) and Nicolas Maxim Endlicher (Matthias).

“M/M” tells the story of Matthew, a young Canadian new to Berlin. “He’s come to make a fresh start, but he feels the isolation of living in a strange city. When he meets Matthias, he is entranced. Beautiful and charismatic, Matthias is everything Matthew wants to be,” according to a statement.

“Soon Matthew’s interest escalates, becoming an obsession. He begins to transform himself to embody the object of his desire, cutting his hair, getting new clothes. When Matthias gets into a motorcycle accident, the opportunity is too perfect. Matthew is Matthias. In a coma in the hospital, Matthias’ waking life, dreams and memories blur. Where the real ends, the artificial begins.”