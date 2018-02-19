You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Film Republic Notches Deals for “The Line,” and “M/M” (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Republic has closed several deals at the European Film Market including ones for “The Line,” the Slovak/Ukraine thriller that was in competition at Karlovy Vary. E-Cinema has it for France and Siyah Beyaz for Turkey.

London-based sales outfit Film Republic also has German and Polish deals for “M/M,” the Berlin-shot LGBT feature from Canadian writer and director Drew Lint. Pro-Fun Media has signed on for Germany and Tongariro Releasing for Poland. The Polish deal was negotiated with the company’s president, Jakub Mroz.

The movie premiered at Slamdance and was produced by Karen Harnisch of Film Forge Prods., the Toronto-based production company behind the Cannes Critics’ Week title “Sleeping Giant.”

Elsewhere, Vendredi Distribution has taken French rights to Switzerland-based Georgian director Elene Naveriani’s debut feature “I am Truly a Drop of Sun on Earth.” Sister Distribution has picked up the domestic rights from Geneva-based Alva Film.

