Berlin Festival Awards: ‘Touch Me Not’ Wins Golden Bear for Best Film

Of the 24 films that screened in the 68th Berlin Film Festival’s competition section, 19 vied for the Golden Bear, among them such international productions as Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” starring Joaquin Phoenix; and David and Nathan Zellner’s Western comedy “Damsel,” starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska.

A six-person jury, headed by German director Tom Tykwer, selected the winners.

A total of 396 films unspooled in all of the festival’s various sections. With approximately half a million admissions and more than 300,000 tickets sold, the Berlinale is considered the largest publicly attended film festival in the world.

Winners of the 2018 Berlin International Film Festival

Golden Bear for Best Film: “Touch Me Not,” Adina Pintilie

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: “Twarz” (“Mug”), Małgorzata Szumowska

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize: “The Heiress,” Marcelo Martinessi

Silver Bear for Best Director: Wes Anderson, “Isle of Dogs”

Silver Bear for Best Actress: Ana Brun, “The Heiress”

Silver Bear for Best Actor: Anthony Bajon, “The Prayer”

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Manuel Alcalá and Alonso Ruizpalacios, “Museum”

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution, Costume or Set Design: Elena Okopnaya, “Dovlatov”

Audi Short Film Award: “Solar Walk,” Réka Bucsi

Silver Bear for Short Film Jury Prize: “Imfura,” Samuel Ishimwe

Golden Bear for Best Short Film: “The Men Behind the Wall,” Ines Moldavsky

Best First Feature: “Touch Me Not,” Adina Pintilie

Berlinale Glashütte Original – Documentary Prize: “The Waldheim Waltz,” Ruth Beckermann