Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch Banner Taps Leah Clarke as Head of Film (EXCLUSIVE)

As development begins to ramp up at Adam Ackland and Benedict Cumberbatch’s production company SunnyMarch, the banner has tapped Leah Clarke as its new head of film.

She will be supporting SunnyMarch’s Ackland, who is currently the company’s managing director, across the company’s existing feature projects as well as growing the film slate.

Clarke joins from DNA, where she was a development executive on a range of high-profile feature films, including “Annihilation,” “T2: Trainspotting,” “Far From the Madding Crowd,” and “Ex Machina.”

SunnyMarch is an independent film and TV production company run by Ackland and Cumberbatch. Upcoming film projects include “Let It Come Down,” a thriller situated in Sri Lanka to be directed by Luca Guadagnino; an adaptation by Anthony McCarten of Matt Haig’s bestseller “How to Stop Time”; a film based on Geoffrey Household’s classic British novel “Rogue Male”; and an adaptation of Megan Hunter’s bestselling debut novel “The End We Start From.”

SunnyMarch’s TV arm, supported by StudioCanal, produced the adaptation of Ian McEwan’s “The Child in Time” for BBC One, in co-production with Masterpiece. The company recently wrapped production on “Patrick Melrose,” a five-part series for Sky Atlantic and Showtime, based on the novels by Edward St Aubyn.

Executive producer Claire Marshall heads up SunnyMarch’s TV development, driving a fast-growing slate of British and international projects. She is joined by Laurie Farrugia as development editor working across all TV projects, and Stephanie Bamberg as head of production for both film and TV.