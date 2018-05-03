Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Cold War Spy in Thriller ‘Ironbark’

Benedict Cumberbatch
CREDIT: Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to the Cold War. He’ll play a spy in the thriller “Ironbark.”

FilmNation Entertainment is financing and handling international sales on the film.

The movie is based on the true story of Greville Wynne (played by Cumberbatch), a British businessman who helped the CIA penetrate the Soviet nuclear program during the Cold War. Wynne and his Russian source, Oleg Penkovsky, provided the crucial intelligence that ended the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Dominic Cooke will direct and executive produce with Cumberbatch and Tom O’Connor. The project is based on a spec script by O’Connor.

FilmNation will debut “Ironbark” to buyers at the Cannes Film Market next week. UTA Independent Film Group will handle U.S. sales.

42’s Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken will produce the movie, alongside Adam Ackland (“Patrick Melrose”), SunnyMarch, and FilmNation. Cumberbatch, Cooke, and O’Connor will executive produce along with Josh Varney from 42 and Leah Clarke of SunnyMarch. The deal was negotiated by UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmaking team with Alison Cohen for FilmNation.

Cumberbatch can currently be seen on the big screen in “Avengers: Infinity War” and stars in Showtime’s upcoming “Patrick Melrose.”

Cumberbatch is represented by UTA and John Grant at Conway Van Gelder Grant. Cooke is represented by UTA and Jodi Shields at Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. O’Connor is represented by UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline.

