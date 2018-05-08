Ben McKenzie to Star With Aaron Eckhart in ‘Live’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben McKenzie
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Gotham’s” Ben McKenzie will star opposite Aaron Eckhart in the Solution Entertainment Group film “Live,” sources tell Variety.

“Marauders” helmer Steve C. Miller will direct the movie with Jeremy Drysdale penning the script. Courtney Eaton has also joined the cast.

The pic takes place over the course of two hours and follows a disgraced cop who is put in charge of finding the police commissioner’s kidnapped daughter, Penny, who’s trapped somewhere in the city and running out of time. With a deranged killer on his heels, Penny’s only hope is teaming up with an ambitious young online reporter who films the wild chase live.

McKenzie plays an antagonist in the film.

Myles Nestel and Craig Chapman will produce through Solution, which was behind the recently released “Kodachrome,” starring Jason Sudeikis and Ed Harris.

McKenzie is best known for his role as police commissioner Jim Gordon in Fox’s “Batman” series “Gotham” — now in its fourth season. He previously starred in “The O.C.” and “Southland,” and some of his prior film credits include “Junebug” and “Johnny Got His Gun.”

The actor recently wrapped production on the Vice pic “The Torture Report,” which also starred Adam Driver and was directed by Scott Z. Burns.

He is repped by CAA, Management 360, and attorney P.J. Shapiro.

