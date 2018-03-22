Production Starts on Ben Kingsley, Monica Bellucci Spy Thriller ‘Spider in the Web’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Film Constellation

Principal photography is underway in Belgium on “Spider in the Web,” the spy drama from Eran Riklis and starring Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci.

The cast will be rounded out with Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Belgian actors Filip Peeters (“Loft”) and Hilde van Mieghem (“Smoorverliefd”), the producers said, Thursday. The production team is led by director of photography Richard Van Oosterhout (“Love & Friendship”).

The shoot will move to Holland next month. London-based Film Constellation is co-financing and handling worldwide sales, and will have footage from the movie for buyers in Cannes.

Set in modern-day Europe and inspired by true events, the film follows once-lauded but aging secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime. He uncovers information about the sale of chemical weapons to a middle-eastern dictatorship and is sent to track the enigmatic Angela (Bellucci). Itay Tiran (“Lebanon”) plays a young operative sent in turn to track Adereth.

The film is produced by Michael Sharfshtein of Topia Communications and Eran Riklis, alongside brothers Moshe and Leon Edery of United King Films, Jacqueline de Goeij for Cine Cri de Coeur, Sabine Brian and Ronald Versteeg for NL Films, and Eyal Edery for Dragocom (Portugal).

Ira Riklis, Dana Lustig and Fabien Westerhoff are executive producers.

More Film

  • Production Starts on Ben Kingsley, Monica

    Production Starts on Ben Kingsley, Monica Bellucci Spy Thriller 'Spider in the Web'

    Principal photography is underway in Belgium on “Spider in the Web,” the spy drama from Eran Riklis and starring Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci. The cast will be rounded out with Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Belgian actors Filip Peeters (“Loft”) and Hilde van Mieghem (“Smoorverliefd”), the producers said, Thursday. The production team is led by […]

  • 'John McEnroe: In the Realm of

    'John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection' Documentary Sold to Oscilloscope

    Principal photography is underway in Belgium on “Spider in the Web,” the spy drama from Eran Riklis and starring Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci. The cast will be rounded out with Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Belgian actors Filip Peeters (“Loft”) and Hilde van Mieghem (“Smoorverliefd”), the producers said, Thursday. The production team is led by […]

  • Spike Lee Chrisette Michele

    Spike Lee to Launch His First Online Filmmaking Class

    Principal photography is underway in Belgium on “Spider in the Web,” the spy drama from Eran Riklis and starring Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci. The cast will be rounded out with Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Belgian actors Filip Peeters (“Loft”) and Hilde van Mieghem (“Smoorverliefd”), the producers said, Thursday. The production team is led by […]

  • Viacom 18 Makes Major Push Into

    Strong Women, Regional Cinema Wanted by India's Viacom18 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Principal photography is underway in Belgium on “Spider in the Web,” the spy drama from Eran Riklis and starring Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci. The cast will be rounded out with Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Belgian actors Filip Peeters (“Loft”) and Hilde van Mieghem (“Smoorverliefd”), the producers said, Thursday. The production team is led by […]

  • 'Deadpool 2' Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Takes

    Ryan Reynolds Goes Up Against Josh Brolin in New Action-Packed 'Deadpool 2' Trailer

    Principal photography is underway in Belgium on “Spider in the Web,” the spy drama from Eran Riklis and starring Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci. The cast will be rounded out with Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Belgian actors Filip Peeters (“Loft”) and Hilde van Mieghem (“Smoorverliefd”), the producers said, Thursday. The production team is led by […]

  • After Busy FilMart Thailand Takes Pitch

    After Busy FilMart Thailand Takes Pitch Event to Cannes

    Principal photography is underway in Belgium on “Spider in the Web,” the spy drama from Eran Riklis and starring Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci. The cast will be rounded out with Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Belgian actors Filip Peeters (“Loft”) and Hilde van Mieghem (“Smoorverliefd”), the producers said, Thursday. The production team is led by […]

  • Tournage Un sac de Billes

    Film Review: 'A Bag of Marbles'

    Principal photography is underway in Belgium on “Spider in the Web,” the spy drama from Eran Riklis and starring Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci. The cast will be rounded out with Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Belgian actors Filip Peeters (“Loft”) and Hilde van Mieghem (“Smoorverliefd”), the producers said, Thursday. The production team is led by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad