Production Starts on Ben Kingsley, Monica Bellucci Spy Thriller ‘Spider in the Web’

Principal photography is underway in Belgium on “Spider in the Web,” the spy drama from Eran Riklis and starring Ben Kingsley and Monica Bellucci.

The cast will be rounded out with Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”) and Belgian actors Filip Peeters (“Loft”) and Hilde van Mieghem (“Smoorverliefd”), the producers said, Thursday. The production team is led by director of photography Richard Van Oosterhout (“Love & Friendship”).

The shoot will move to Holland next month. London-based Film Constellation is co-financing and handling worldwide sales, and will have footage from the movie for buyers in Cannes.

Set in modern-day Europe and inspired by true events, the film follows once-lauded but aging secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime. He uncovers information about the sale of chemical weapons to a middle-eastern dictatorship and is sent to track the enigmatic Angela (Bellucci). Itay Tiran (“Lebanon”) plays a young operative sent in turn to track Adereth.

The film is produced by Michael Sharfshtein of Topia Communications and Eran Riklis, alongside brothers Moshe and Leon Edery of United King Films, Jacqueline de Goeij for Cine Cri de Coeur, Sabine Brian and Ronald Versteeg for NL Films, and Eyal Edery for Dragocom (Portugal).

Ira Riklis, Dana Lustig and Fabien Westerhoff are executive producers.