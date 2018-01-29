Ben Kingsley, Monica Bellucci to Star in Espionage Thriller ‘Spider in the Web’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Film Constellation

Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s List”) and Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”) will co-star in “Spider in the Web,” a counter-espionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”).

The movie will shoot in Belgium and Holland is spring. It follows a once lauded but ageing secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime by his superiors.

Itay Tiran (“Lebanon”) stars as a young agent who is set to track Adereth and enigmatic Bellucci blurs the lines, as who is hunting who becomes the question in a world of intrigue and deception.

Set in modern-day Europe and inspired by true events, “Spider in the Web” was written by Gidon Maron and Emmanuel Nakkache.

Michael Sharfshtein of Topia Communications and Eran Riklis produce alongside brothers Moshe and Leon Edery of United King Films, Jacqueline de Goeij for Cine Cri de Coeur, Sabine Brian and Ronald Versteeg for NL Films, and Eyal Edery for Dragocom.

Ira Riklis, Dana Lustig and Fabien Westerhoff are the executive producers. “’Spider’ is an intimate story, depicting the complexities of trust, loyalty and betrayal. It explores my central universal motifs of self-discovery and identity, in a contemporary set thriller mirroring current geopolitics,” Riklis said.

London-based Film Constellation is co-financing and handling worldwide sales, and will introduce the project to buyers at EFM in Berlin.

More Film

  • First Stills For Alejandro Fernández Almendras'

    First Photos of Alejandro Fernández Almendras' Next Film 'The Play' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s List”) and Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”) will co-star in “Spider in the Web,” a counter-espionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”). The movie will shoot in Belgium and Holland is spring. It follows a once lauded but ageing secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime by his superiors. Itay […]

  • Penelope Cruz Layover

    Penelope Cruz to Receive Honorary Cesar Award

    Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s List”) and Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”) will co-star in “Spider in the Web,” a counter-espionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”). The movie will shoot in Belgium and Holland is spring. It follows a once lauded but ageing secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime by his superiors. Itay […]

  • Ben Kingsley, Monica Bellucci Star in

    Ben Kingsley, Monica Bellucci to Star in Espionage Thriller ‘Spider in the Web’

    Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s List”) and Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”) will co-star in “Spider in the Web,” a counter-espionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”). The movie will shoot in Belgium and Holland is spring. It follows a once lauded but ageing secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime by his superiors. Itay […]

  • Padmaavat: Malaysia Bans Controversial Indian Film

    Malaysia Bans Controversial Indian Film ‘Padmaavat’

    Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s List”) and Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”) will co-star in “Spider in the Web,” a counter-espionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”). The movie will shoot in Belgium and Holland is spring. It follows a once lauded but ageing secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime by his superiors. Itay […]

  • German Films Focuses on Directors for

    German Films Focuses on Directors for Third Edition of 'Face to Face' Campaign

    Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s List”) and Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”) will co-star in “Spider in the Web,” a counter-espionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”). The movie will shoot in Belgium and Holland is spring. It follows a once lauded but ageing secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime by his superiors. Itay […]

  • Korea Box Office: ‘Keys to the

    Korea Box Office: ‘Keys to the Heart,’ 'Coco' Hit Top Note

    Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s List”) and Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”) will co-star in “Spider in the Web,” a counter-espionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”). The movie will shoot in Belgium and Holland is spring. It follows a once lauded but ageing secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime by his superiors. Itay […]

  • 'A Kid Like Jake Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'A Kid Like Jake'

    Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s List”) and Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”) will co-star in “Spider in the Web,” a counter-espionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”). The movie will shoot in Belgium and Holland is spring. It follows a once lauded but ageing secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime by his superiors. Itay […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad