Ben Kingsley, Monica Bellucci to Star in Espionage Thriller ‘Spider in the Web’

Ben Kingsley (“Schindler’s List”) and Monica Bellucci (“Spectre”) will co-star in “Spider in the Web,” a counter-espionage thriller helmed by Eran Riklis (“Lemon Tree”).

The movie will shoot in Belgium and Holland is spring. It follows a once lauded but ageing secret agent, Adereth (Kingsley), who is deemed past his prime by his superiors.

Itay Tiran (“Lebanon”) stars as a young agent who is set to track Adereth and enigmatic Bellucci blurs the lines, as who is hunting who becomes the question in a world of intrigue and deception.

Set in modern-day Europe and inspired by true events, “Spider in the Web” was written by Gidon Maron and Emmanuel Nakkache.

Michael Sharfshtein of Topia Communications and Eran Riklis produce alongside brothers Moshe and Leon Edery of United King Films, Jacqueline de Goeij for Cine Cri de Coeur, Sabine Brian and Ronald Versteeg for NL Films, and Eyal Edery for Dragocom.

Ira Riklis, Dana Lustig and Fabien Westerhoff are the executive producers. “’Spider’ is an intimate story, depicting the complexities of trust, loyalty and betrayal. It explores my central universal motifs of self-discovery and identity, in a contemporary set thriller mirroring current geopolitics,” Riklis said.

London-based Film Constellation is co-financing and handling worldwide sales, and will introduce the project to buyers at EFM in Berlin.