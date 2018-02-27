Ben Howard to Head New Production Company Third Coast Content

Veteran film executive Ben Howard has launched his new production company, Third Coast Content, an independent production company dedicated to producing content for faith and family audiences.

Howard will serve as CEO for the new venture that will span feature films, television, and publishing. Endeavor Content is an investor in Third Coast Content and will provide sales and advisory services for the company.

“With Third Coast Content, we look forward to working with leading artists and brands to bring more stories in the faith and family worlds that move, inspire and entertain audiences,” said Howard. “We are grateful for the relationships, expertise and resources that Endeavor Content brings to the table.”

The faith-based film genre has seen tremendous growth over the past decade, including breakout box office hits such as “Heaven is for Real,” “Miracles from Heaven,” “War Room,” and “God’s Not Dead.”

The genre has drawn increased interest from major studios, distributors, and top talent and filmmakers. The number of releases has also steadily climbed, almost tripling over the past decade.

“Ben has built a tremendous business in the faith and family space, supporting Endeavor Content’s continued mission to invest in content that is underserved,” Endeavor Content co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice said.

Howard was most recently the executive VP of Provident Films, running the company since its formation in 2005.