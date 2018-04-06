Film News Roundup: The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ Set for Re-Release in July

In today’s film news roundup, “Yellow Submarine” gets a re-release, Meg Ryan gets an honor and John Cho’s “Searching” will open the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

RE-RELEASE

Abramorama has agreed with Apple Corps Ltd. and Universal Music Group to re-release The Beatles’ animated feature film, “Yellow Submarine,” in North America in July in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Abramorama is a specialist in music films, partnering in 2016 with Apple Corps, Imagine Entertainment, White Horse Pictures, StudioCanal and UMG’s Polygram Entertainment on the Ron Howard documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years.” Abramorama has also released films about Neil Young, Pearl Jam and Green Day.

“Yellow Submarine” was restored in 4K digital resolution by Paul Rutan Jr. and his team of specialists at Triage Motion Picture Services and Eque Inc. The film’s songs and score were remixed at UMG’s Abbey Road Studios by music mix engineer Peter Cobbin.

Richard Abramowitz, CEO of Abramorama said, “We’re thrilled to have the privilege of bringing ‘Yellow Submarine’ back to the big screen so that three generations of happy Beatles fans can enjoy the ground-breaking animation and classic tunes and that have long been part of our collective cultural DNA.”

“Yellow Submarine” includes the title song along with “Eleanor Rigby,” “When I’m Sixty-Four,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” “All You Need Is Love,” and “It’s All Too Much.”

FILM FESTIVALS

Meg Ryan will receive the Bentonville Film Festival’s first ever Legacy Award on May 4.

The event will include screenings of her collaborations with Nora Ephron and Tom Hanks, “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.” Ryan will also take part in a conversation about her career in front of and behind the camera at the AMC Theatre at 21c Museum Hotel, hosted by Busy Phillips.

She will also join Geena Davis for a panel discussion, “Geena and Friends Talk About Reversing Gender Roles On Screen,” on May 5 at Record North.

Ryan’s film career took off with Tony Scott’s “Top Gun,” followed by Joe Dante’s “Innerspace,” “D.O.A” and Rob Reiner’s “When Harry Met Sally.” Ryan made her feature directorial debut in 2015 with the period drama, “Ithaca.”

The Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival will open May 3 with “Searching,” starring John Cho and Debra Messing, at the Directors Guild of America.

The film, which will be released in August by Sony’s Screen Gems, won the NEXT audience award and the Alfred P. Sloan award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The film is directed and co-written by first-time feature filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty.

Cho plays a desperate father searching for his missing teenage daughter following an unsuccessful local investigation. Joseph Lee and Michelle La also star. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director and members of the cast and crew.

The festival is in its 34th year and is presented across Los Angeles in West Hollywood, Downtown LA, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, Koreatown, and Hollywood.