BCL Finance Backing Horror Movie ‘Superstition — The Rule of Threes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amanda Cerny
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

BCL Finance Group has signed a deal to complete the financing package for the horror movie “Superstition — The Rule of Three’s” with Ingenious Media.

BCL Finance is a New York film finance fund headed by financiers Adi Cohen, Michael Bassick (“American Made”), and producer and financier Michael Laundon. The company will provide $3.3 million as part of the deal.

“Superstition — The Rule of Three’s” has wrapped production in Georgia and will complete filming in Louisiana. The cast includes Amanda Cerney, Shad Moss, Ludacris, Lauren Alysa McClain, Terayle Hill, Taylour Paige and Tyga.

The story takes place after two unrelated deaths occur on a university campus, with a co-ed and her friends unwittingly pulled into participating in the Dead Pool — an online game based on the superstition that death comes in threes, in which students place bets on who will die next. What starts as an immature joke soon turns to terror, when she learns her “selection” has died in an automobile accident, then discovers that her friends are being killed one by one, making her the prime suspect.

The film is the first in a planned franchise of feature length thrillers with themes of addiction to social media and technology, desensitization toward violence in a society that now runs on a 24-hou news cycle and a culture that breeds isolation, paranoia and fear.

Bassick, Cohen and Jordi Rediu will serve as producers; Laundon will exec produce. The deal was made with producers Arthur Wylie and Dale Godboldo of Global Renaissance Entertainment Group.

BCL Finance Group completed a deal last year to finance post-production and co-produce Vietnam drama “The Last Full Measure,” starring Jeremy Irvine, with writer-director Todd Robinson and producer Mark Damon.

 

More Film

  • IMAX and Saudi Arabia Partner to

    IMAX and Saudi Arabia Partner to Develop Local Films

    BCL Finance Group has signed a deal to complete the financing package for the horror movie “Superstition — The Rule of Three’s” with Ingenious Media. BCL Finance is a New York film finance fund headed by financiers Adi Cohen, Michael Bassick (“American Made”), and producer and financier Michael Laundon. The company will provide $3.3 million […]

  • Amanda Cerny

    BCL Finance Backing Horror Movie 'Superstition — The Rule of Threes' (EXCLUSIVE)

    BCL Finance Group has signed a deal to complete the financing package for the horror movie “Superstition — The Rule of Three’s” with Ingenious Media. BCL Finance is a New York film finance fund headed by financiers Adi Cohen, Michael Bassick (“American Made”), and producer and financier Michael Laundon. The company will provide $3.3 million […]

  • China Broadcast of Eurovision Revoked After

    China Broadcast of Eurovision Contest Revoked After Anti-LGBT Censorship

    BCL Finance Group has signed a deal to complete the financing package for the horror movie “Superstition — The Rule of Three’s” with Ingenious Media. BCL Finance is a New York film finance fund headed by financiers Adi Cohen, Michael Bassick (“American Made”), and producer and financier Michael Laundon. The company will provide $3.3 million […]

  • European Film Promotion Body Touts Producers

    European Film Promotion Organization Touts Producers on the Move

    BCL Finance Group has signed a deal to complete the financing package for the horror movie “Superstition — The Rule of Three’s” with Ingenious Media. BCL Finance is a New York film finance fund headed by financiers Adi Cohen, Michael Bassick (“American Made”), and producer and financier Michael Laundon. The company will provide $3.3 million […]

  • virtual reality; VR; Baobab Studios; Crow

    First Part of Baobab's VR Experience 'Crow: The Legend' Bows at Cannes

    BCL Finance Group has signed a deal to complete the financing package for the horror movie “Superstition — The Rule of Three’s” with Ingenious Media. BCL Finance is a New York film finance fund headed by financiers Adi Cohen, Michael Bassick (“American Made”), and producer and financier Michael Laundon. The company will provide $3.3 million […]

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Berenice

    Berenice Marlohe to Star in Mathieu Turi Horror Title 'Meander' (EXCLUSIVE)

    BCL Finance Group has signed a deal to complete the financing package for the horror movie “Superstition — The Rule of Three’s” with Ingenious Media. BCL Finance is a New York film finance fund headed by financiers Adi Cohen, Michael Bassick (“American Made”), and producer and financier Michael Laundon. The company will provide $3.3 million […]

  • New Faces of French Cinema Making

    New Faces of French Cinema Making Waves at Cannes

    BCL Finance Group has signed a deal to complete the financing package for the horror movie “Superstition — The Rule of Three’s” with Ingenious Media. BCL Finance is a New York film finance fund headed by financiers Adi Cohen, Michael Bassick (“American Made”), and producer and financier Michael Laundon. The company will provide $3.3 million […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad