BBC One Drama ‘Ordeal by Innocence’ Recasts Ed Westwick, Reshoot Scenes

Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited are set to reshoot scenes of the BBC One flagship Christmas drama “Ordeal by Innocence” with Christian Cooke (“The Art of More”) stepping in to replace Ed Westwick who has been accused of sexual assault by three women.

An Agatha Christie adaptation, “Ordeal by Innocence” had wrapped in September and was initially scheduled to air on Dec.26 and was pulled in the wake of the accusations made against Westwick, who is best known for his role in “Gossip Girl.”

The three-part series, co-produced by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited, will reshoot all of Westwick’s scenes later this month in Scotland with Cooke and other cast members including Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, Matthew Goode and Eleanor Tomlinson.

Endeavor handles the show’s international sales. The new airing date of Ordeal By Innocence will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the second season of “White Gold,” which Ed Westwick was shooting when the allegations sparked in November, is still suspended.