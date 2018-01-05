Netflix Signs ‘Batman’ Director Matt Reeves to First-Look Deal

Netflix has signed Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming Batman standalone movie and “War for the Planet of the Apes,” to a first-look deal through his 6th & Idaho production company.

Reeves’ deal had previously been based at Fox.

Reeves’ feature credits include “Let Me In,” “Cloverfield,” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.” He also co-created the television series “Felicity” with J.J. Abrams and directed episodes of “Homicide: Life on the Street,” “Gideon’s Crossing,” and “Relativity.”

“Matt is a fantastic storyteller with a unique vision and his track record speaks for itself,” Scott Stuber, head of the film initiative at Netflix, said in a statement. “At Netflix, we are partnering with the best filmmakers and know that Matt and his team will bring great, inventive films to our global audience. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Netflix family.”

6th & Idaho is developing “Mouse Guard” at Fox with Wes Ball directing and “The Care and Feeding of a Pet Black Hole” with Fox Animation.

“Netflix is at the forefront of a new age in how storytellers are reaching their audience,” Reeves said. “I am incredibly excited to be working with Scott and our teams to find and create thrilling, character-centered genre stories, and to guide and nurture new filmmaking voices.”

Reeves is repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and Jackoway Tyerman. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.