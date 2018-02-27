You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Barbra Streisand Had Her Beloved Dog Samantha Cloned: Meet Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All

For an interview with Variety for this week’s cover story, Barbra Streisand had a caption suggestion. She wanted a portrait taken at her Malibu estate with her three dogs to be called “Send in the Clones.”

This wasn’t just a clever turn of phrase. Streisand revealed that two of her dogs, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, were cloned from her 14-year-old Coton du Tulear Samantha, who died in 2007. Before Samantha died, Streisand had cells taken from her mouth and stomach.

“They have different personalities,” Streisand says. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

Her third dog is a distant cousin of Samantha’s. A breeder brought the dog, whose mother had been named Funny Girl, and Streisand was smitten. She adopted the new dog and called her Miss Fanny, which is how Fanny Brice’s dresser refers to the character in the movie.

After the clones arrived, Streisand dressed the dogs in red and lavender to tell them apart, which is how they got their names — Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet. All three dogs appear frequently in Streisand’s Instagram feed.

Read more from our cover story with Streisand here.

More Film

  • Barbra Streisand Variety Cover Story Oscars

    Barbra Streisand on How She Battled Hollywood's Boys' Club

    For an interview with Variety for this week’s cover story, Barbra Streisand had a caption suggestion. She wanted a portrait taken at her Malibu estate with her three dogs to be called “Send in the Clones.” This wasn’t just a clever turn of phrase. Streisand revealed that two of her dogs, Miss Violet and Miss […]

  • Don't Talk to Irene

    Film Review: 'Don’t Talk to Irene'

    For an interview with Variety for this week’s cover story, Barbra Streisand had a caption suggestion. She wanted a portrait taken at her Malibu estate with her three dogs to be called “Send in the Clones.” This wasn’t just a clever turn of phrase. Streisand revealed that two of her dogs, Miss Violet and Miss […]

  • Oscars Stage Design 2018

    How Broadway Sets the Stage for This Year's Oscars

    For an interview with Variety for this week’s cover story, Barbra Streisand had a caption suggestion. She wanted a portrait taken at her Malibu estate with her three dogs to be called “Send in the Clones.” This wasn’t just a clever turn of phrase. Streisand revealed that two of her dogs, Miss Violet and Miss […]

  • Mohawk

    Film Review: 'Mohawk'

    For an interview with Variety for this week’s cover story, Barbra Streisand had a caption suggestion. She wanted a portrait taken at her Malibu estate with her three dogs to be called “Send in the Clones.” This wasn’t just a clever turn of phrase. Streisand revealed that two of her dogs, Miss Violet and Miss […]

  • 'The Quest of Alain Ducasse' Review:

    Berlin Film Review: 'The Quest of Alain Ducasse'

    For an interview with Variety for this week’s cover story, Barbra Streisand had a caption suggestion. She wanted a portrait taken at her Malibu estate with her three dogs to be called “Send in the Clones.” This wasn’t just a clever turn of phrase. Streisand revealed that two of her dogs, Miss Violet and Miss […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad