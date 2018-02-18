BAFTA Awards: ‘Three Billboards’ Wins Outstanding British Film as Attendees Support Time’s Up

The 71st British Academy Film Awards are underway in London. The ceremony, which is being held at the Royal Albert Hall for the second consecutive year, is hosted for the first time by Joanna Lumley, best known for her role as Patsy in the “Absolutely Fabulous” TV show and movie.

Lumley took over as host from Stephen Fry, who has presented the BAFTAs 12 times since first emceeing in 2001, including each year since 2012. The new host immediately brought a fresh approach to the ceremony with a pre-recorded segment that featured the actress interacting with characters from nominated films including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Darkest Hour” and “Paddington 2.”

Following a performance by Cirque du Soleil’s OVO inspired by “The Shape of Water,” which led the nominees going into the ceremony with 12, Lumley took to the stage of the Royal Albert Hall. She revealed that exactly 100 years ago the venue hosted an event celebrating the first women to get the vote in Britain. Turning her attention to the nominees in the room Lumley joked best actor nominee Gary Oldman’s ability to disappear into a role was evident in his other roles of the year besides Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour” such as Yoda, Wonder Woman and Lego Batman.

“In one sense you’re all winners tonight,” Lumley said, concluding her opening remarks. “And in another sense if you believe that you’ll believe anything.”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” took the first award of the night for outstanding British film, which was presented by Jennifer Lawrence.

With “Black Panther” dominating in cinemas around the world one of its stars, British actor Daniel Kaluuya, had double cause to celebrate Sunday night as he was awarded the EE Rising Star BAFTA award, the only award voted for by the public. Having worked steadily in British film and television over the past decade Kaluuya saw his breakout role in Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” bring him to global public attention as well as net him BAFTA and Oscar nominations as best actor. Kaluuya, who recently finished shooting Steve McQueen’s “Widows,” beat out Florence Pugh, Josh O’Connor, Tessa Thompson and Timothee Chalamet for the award.

“I am a product of arts funding in the U.K.,” said Kaluuya, thanking those who funded and supported arts funding.

“The Shape of Water” scored its first win of the night with Alexandre Desplat taking home the award for original music. It was Desplat’s third BAFTA award from 8 nominations having previously won for “The King’s Speech” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

“Darkest Hour,” which went into the night with nine nominations, scored its first win for make up and hair.

Most attendees donned black and the Time’s Up pin badge in support of the Time’s Up movement. Actresses Gemma Arterton, Tessa Thompson, Gemma Chan and Naomie Harris were among those who brought activist companions to the ceremony. Arterton brought two of the ladies involved in the Ford sewing machinists strike of 1968, depicted in the 2010 British film “Made in Dagenham” and the stage production which Arterton starred in 2014. Harris’ guest called on the film industry to tell the story of Ghanaian heroine Yaa Asantewaa, known as Africa’s Joan of Arc. The Duchess of Cambridge, in line with royal protocol which forbids members of the British royal family from taking a political stance on public issues, wore a dark green dress.

Here’s the full winners list, updating live.

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

EE RISING STAR AWARD (VOTED FOR BY THE PUBLIC)

Daniel Kaluuya

ORIGINAL MUSIC

“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat

MAKE UP & HAIR

“Darkest Hour,” David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)

National Film and Television School (NFTS)

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP (PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED)

Ridley Scott