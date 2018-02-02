You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BAFTA Terminates Harvey Weinstein’s Membership

By

International Correspondent

Harvey Weinstein
CREDIT: AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

BAFTA has terminated disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s membership. The organization suspended his membership in October and said it has now been terminated, with immediate effect.

An official BAFTA statement was issued Friday. “Following the suspension of Harvey Weinstein’s BAFTA membership in October 2017, BAFTA has formally terminated his membership, effective immediately. The termination is the result of a process laid out in BAFTA’s constitution,” it said.

In October BAFTA said Weinstein was suspended “in light of recent very serious allegations.” It added: “Whilst BAFTA has previously been a beneficiary of Mr Weinstein’s support for its charitable work, it considers the reported alleged behavior completely unacceptable and incompatible with BAFTA’s values.”

BAFTA is will host its annual film awards in London on Feb. 18. Stars are set to wear black in a move inspired by the Time’s Up movement, and taking its lead from the Golden Globes.

Scotland Yard is investigating a series of complaints against Weinstein that allegedly took place in London. The investigations, conducted under the moniker Operation Kaguyak, are ongoing and no charges have been brought.

