How to Watch the BAFTA Awards Nominations Live

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announces the nominations for its 71st Awards on Tuesday morning in London. The event will be live-streamed on BAFTA’s official Facebook page starting Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. GMT (Monday at 11:30 p.m. PT).

Often considered a bellwether for the Oscars, the nominations will be announced by Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) and Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”). A new host of the awards ceremony — longtime emcee Stephen Fry is stepping down after doing the honors a dozen times — will also be revealed. BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry and chair Jane Lush will both be on hand for the announcement.

Voting opened for BAFTA members in mid-December and closed Jan. 2, shortly before the deadline for Oscar votes.

Like the Oscars, the BAFTAs consider all English-language films, not just U.K. productions, and the buzzed-about movies in the U.S. are part of the awards chatter across the pond. It’s almost unthinkable that British Academy members won’t hand out a nomination to compatriot Gary Oldman, who just nabbed the Golden Globe for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” and to hometown boy Christopher Nolan for his direction of “Dunkirk.”

Look out for possible British dark horses. The critically lauded gay romance “God’s Own Country,” a sort of Yorkshire-set “Brokeback Mountain,” has generated buzz in Britain, if not in the U.S., and recently went home with several trophies from the British Independent Film Awards. The London Film Critics’ Circle also gave a best actress nomination to Annette Bening for the U.K.-set “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.” And there’s nothing like a dame, or indeed a queen: Judi Dench, a perennial awards-season favorite, could score a BAFTA nomination for playing Queen Victoria (again) in “Victoria & Abdul.”

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Feb. 18 and will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the second consecutive year. BBC One has exclusive TV rights and will show the event the same evening.

Watch the announcement below.