Stars Plan to Wear Black at the BAFTA Awards in Support of Time’s Up

Many female nominees and guests at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards plan to don black at the upcoming ceremony in a show of solidarity with their counterparts who did the same at the Golden Globes, film and fashion sources say.

Variety sister title WWD reports that nominees and guests plan to band together in a show of support for the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements in a decision “made only recently.” “With a little less than three weeks to go, designers and brands are scrambling to replace their original choices with the color of the moment,” WWD said.

The awards ceremony takes place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 18, which falls during London Fashion Week. Joanna Lumley will host for the first time after replacing Stephen Fry.

SAG Awards attendees did not adopt the all-black dress code and BAFTA does not dictate a dress code for its event, but the organization’s chair, Jane Lush, has said that BAFTA stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the movements for change. Speaking at this year’s nominations, she said it was a shift “from #MeToo to #WeToo.”

“People are asking me, ‘Is everybody going to wear black?’” BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry told Variety. “I don’t know the answer, but I assume that will now happen throughout the whole awards season. Look at how quickly it happened [at the Globes]. That was only a rumor a couple of weeks before, or a suggestion.”

Berry added that there may be other efforts on awards night to recognize the movements for change. “It’s moving so quickly something else could happen,” she said.