How to Watch the 2018 BAFTA Awards

Some of award season’s top honors are about to be handed out across the pond.

The British Academy Film Awards are taking place on Sunday, and movie fanatics can tune into the red carpet digitally. The pre-show for the BAFTAs will be live-streamed on its Facebook and Twitter accounts. The stream will also be available to watch on Variety‘s Facebook page. The arrivals start at 9 a.m. PT, and the ceremony will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the second year.

The ceremony itself won’t be available to stream online and will air on BBC One and on BBA America in the U.S., where it airs at 8 p.m. E.T.

The BAFTAs nominate all-English-language films, not just films that are produced in the U.K. Voting closed for BAFTA members on Jan. 2.

“The Shape of Water” is nominated in 12 categories. Activist and actress Joanna Lumley will host the ceremony. The nominees were announced by “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright and “Game of Thrones” actress Natalie Dormer.

Nominated in the lead actress category are Annette Bening for “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water,” and Saoirse Ronan for “Lady Bird.”

Competing for the lead actor title are Daniel Day-Lewis for “Phantom Thread,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Get Out,” Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour,” Jamie Bell for “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” and Timothée Chalamet for “Call Me by Your Name.”

Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Tom Holland, and Dev Patel were among the winners last year.