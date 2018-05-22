BAFTA Announces Finalists for 2018 Student Film Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nine finalists on Tuesday for the 2018 BAFTA Student Film Awards. The finalists were selected from 469 submissions by students at film schools in 35 countries, including Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Israel, Kenya, Lebanon, Russia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

ANIMATION

“Augenblicke,” Kiana Naghshineh, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

“Inanimate,” Lucia Bulgheroni, National Film and Television School

“In a Heartbeat,” Beth David and Esteban Bravo, Ringling College of Art and Design

DOCUMENTARY

“Blood Island,” Lindsey Parietti, University of the West of England

“Hale,” Brad Bailey, University of California-Berkeley

“Love in 35mm,” Federica Gargarella, Goldsmiths, University of London,

LIVE ACTION

“Birthright,” Mauritz Brekke Solberg and Daniel Fure Schwarz, Kristiania University College

“June,” Huay-Bing Law, The University of Texas at Austin

“My Nephew Emmett,” Kevin Wilson, New York University

BAFTA also announced that the Global Student Accommodation (GSA) Group, an international university student accommodation company that seeks to build student communities, will sponsor the Student Film Awards for the first time.

“We are always inspired by what students can achieve and we see their potential on a daily basis as we provide student accommodation, globally,” said GSA chairman Nicholas Porter. “This is a wonderful opportunity to join forces with the BAFTA Student Film Awards to celebrate students’ work as they embark on their filmmaking careers and bring their first filmmaking dreams to reality.”

Animation studio Laika will return for its second year as the official sponsor of the BAFTA Student Film Award for Animation.

“BAFTA’s commitment to supporting bold and diverse student filmmakers from across the globe enriches the entire filmmaking industry,” said Travis Knight, president and CEO of Laika and last year’s BAFTA winner for best animated film for “Kubo and the Two Strings.” “Laika is proud to team with the British Academy to champion this vital program for emerging artists.”

The gala for the finalists will take place on June 29 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Special jury members will be selected in the coming weeks.