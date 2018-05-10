‘Bad Boys for Life’ and Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers Film Get Release Dates

Sony has given an Oct. 18, 2019, release date to the Mr. Rogers drama “You Are My Friend,” with Tom Hanks attached, and set “Bad Boys for Life” to open on Jan. 17, 2020.

“Bad Boys for Life” is the third film in the action comedy franchise, with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as detectives in the Miami Police Department, Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey. The filmmaking team of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah is expected to direct “Bad Boys For Life,” with Jerry Bruckheimer back as producer.

The original “Bad Boys” grossed $144 million in worldwide box office and was the first major feature film hit for both Lawrence and Smith. 2003’s “Bad Boys II” generated $273 million worldwide. “Bad Boys for Life” will open during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

“Diary of a Teenage Girl” director Marielle Heller is helming “You Are My Friend” from a script by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. The film is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod. In the story, a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.

Big Beach Films is producing with Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf producing for the company alongside Youree Henley (“The Beguiled”). Leah Holzer of Big Beach will executive produce, along with Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster. The project originated from a true story developed by Fitzerman-Blue and Harpster, first appearing on the Black List in 2013.