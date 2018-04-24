Baby Boomers Show Low Interest in Premium Moviegoing: AARP Report

Many Baby Boomer moviegoers remain unaware of premium offerings such as sofa seating and dining service, a study released Tuesday by the AARP showed.

“From our survey we know Boomers are continuing to go to the movies frequently, but have not embraced all the efforts of the movie theaters to enhance the overall experience,” said Heather Nawrocki, director of editorial promotions of the AARP’s Movies for Grownups Initiative. “If you can entice Boomers to try these services they are going to like it. Theatre owners have an opportunity to better address the movie-going needs of Boomers by marketing amenities and upgrades to this key demographic.”

The study was based on a survey of 1,893 people between Feb. 26 and March 5. It was released Tuesday at the CinemaCon conference at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

“What Boomers Want: Insights into Cinema Experience Preferences and Behaviors” examines the specific preferences of movie-goers in an effort to reveal what Boomers want from their movie-going experience as well as reasons why they may not choose to go to theatres more frequently.

Less than half of these Boomers were aware of sofa seating, while only 15% actually tried the premium upgrade. Of that group, 76% liked or loved it.

Almost half of Boomers who go to the movies are not aware of food “brought to you” service and only 23 percent reported actually trying the option. However, 65% of Boomers who tried food services reported liking or loving it.

Among premium offerings, large screen formats such as Imax had the largest awareness among Boomers who go to the movies, with 60% of respondents aware of the format and nearly the same number (58%) having tried the large screen format. A total of 90% of Boomers who tried this upgrade “loved” or “liked” large screen options.

Almost 60% of Boomers who go to the movies buy concessions most or every time, mainly traditional offerings of popcorn and sodas. Only 22% are aware of bar service and alcohol options offered inside the theater.

Over 70% of Boomers go to the movies and 22% go once a month or more often. Saturdays are the most popular time for Boomer movie-goers.

The survey also showed that 77% of Boomers prefer to buy tickets at the theater and that while 54% were aware of the MoviePass discount option, only 2% had used it.

Baby Boomers are defined as those who were born after World War II and before 1965.