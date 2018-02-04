B-Reel Films, David Lagercrantz Team Up on Zlatan Ibrahimovic Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

B-Reel Films’s Mattias Nohrborg, a leading Scandinavian producer who’s attending Goteborg’s Nordic Film Market, is developing a biopic film of Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, based on his critically-acclaimed memoir “I Am Zlatan Ibrahimovic.”

The film is being written by David Lagercrantz, who had co-wrote “I Am Zlatan Ibrahimovic” with the Swedish Swedish soccer superstar in 2011. Lagercrantz also penned the latest book in the “Millenium” franchise, “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye.”

Nohrborg told Variety that the untitled biopic will chart Zlatan’s childhood in a harsh, underprivileged suburb of Sweden called Malmö with his immigrant parents from the Balkans. The feature will show how Lagercrantz left Sweden and came to play for Ajax of Amsterdam and Juventus of Turin, quickly rising to fame.

“Zlatan has had an unbelieving destiny; he was brought up in a ghetto where more than 90% of the youth end up being delinquents, and he made everything himself, he’s completely self-learned,” said Nohrborg, who added that the feature will also depict the footballer’s brashness. Nohrborg pointed out he knew Ibrahimovic personally.

The film, whose estimated budget is 5 million euros, will shoot on location in the Swedish suburb Malmö as well as in Amsterdam and Turin. Nohrborg said the script will be ready by May 1st. The producer will likely be looking for Deutsch and Danish partners. Ibrahimovic is expected to either co-produce or executive produce the film.

A global star, Ibrahimovic was previously the subject of the sports documentary “Becoming Zlatan” (pictured) which was released around the world in 2016 and was a box office success in many countries, including Sweden.

Nohrborg, who is also the CEO of Swedish distribution banner Tri Art Film, recently acquired a raft of French films, including Xavier Legrand’s “Custody,” Emmanuel Finkiel’s “La Douleur,” based on Marguerite Durras’s book, and Xavier Beauvois’s “Les gardiennes.”

Over at Goteborg, Nohrborg and his fellow producer at B-Reel Films, Frida Bargo, presented several projects at the Nordic Film Lab, including Peter Grönlund’s sophomore feature “Goliath” which was one of the highlights of the work-in-progress section.