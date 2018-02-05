You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Premieres During Super Bowl

Variety Staff

Marvel fans had reason to rejoice during Super Bowl LII, as Disney released a new trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” during the event.

In the clip, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man declares, “So this is it, it’s all been leading to this” alongside some of the biggest stars of the Marvel universe, including Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Holland’s Spiderman, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

Avengers: Infinity War” is a massive culmination of the last ten years of Marvel films, featuring Thanos (Josh Brolin) as the main villain after years of teasing fans with quick in-movie references to the Mad Titan and multiple appearances in previous films.

The first trailer, released in November, provided fans with the first glimpses of the superheroes interacting with each other, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, and even the Guardians of the Galaxy. Speaking at Ace Comic Con, Falcon actor Anthony Mackie teased fans with the promise of a huge battle sequence featuring 40 superheroes.

Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Chris Evans, and more return to star. Initially called “Infinity War Part One,” the film’s story will conclude in 2019 with an “Untitled Avengers Movie.”

“Avengers: Infinity War” assembles in theaters on May 4.

