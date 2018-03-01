‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Release Date Moves Up One Week

The release of “Avengers: Infinity War” has moved up one week, from May 4 to April 27.

Marvel announced the news in a Twitter thread with star Robert Downey Jr. on Thursday. The date change means that the Disney tentpole will open day-and-date worldwide.

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

“Avengers: Infinity War” faced little competition on the May 4 date, as studios were likely trying to steer clear of its inevitable box office domination. In its new slot, it will open alongside Paula Patton and Omar Epps thriller “Traffik,” Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty,” Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz drama “Disobedience,” and David Tennant and Robert Sheehan’s “Bad Samaritan.”

Anthony and Joe Russo returned to direct “Avengers: Infinity War,” which also sees stars Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Holland, and Mark Ruffalo reprising their roles. In this latest installment, the Avengers will also team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, lead by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord.

The Russo brothers directed “Captain America: Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War,” which became 2016’s top worldwide grosser with $1.16 billion. Joss Whedon directed 2012’s “The Avengers” and 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

The two “Avengers” films have grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide. “The Avengers” is the fifth-highest grosser of all time at $1.52 billion and “Age of Ultron” is the seventh-highest at $1.41 billion.