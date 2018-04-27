‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores $95 Million in Early International Box Office

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” has racked up a heroic $95 million in its first two days in 43 international markets.

“Infinity War” opened in 21 markets Wednesday, followed by an additional 22 on Thursday. The film has registered the highest opening day in industry history in Korea, Brazil, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Central America, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, and UAE. South Korea has generated the top figure with $11.4 million, followed by Australia with $10 million, the U.K. with $8.9 million, and France with $6.5 million.

The superhero saga opens Friday in Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Turkey, and South Africa, in addition to its North American launch. “Infinity War” took in an impressive $39 million in Thursday night previews in North America. Major markets not opening this weekend are Russia on May 3 and China on May 11.

The U.K. opening day was the highest for any Marvel film with an 89% market share. In Germany, market share was 85%.

“Infinity War” picks up two years after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” with the Avengers teaming up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to stop the evil Thanos from inter-galactic dominance. The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.

2012’s “Avengers” grossed $895 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.52 billion — the fifth-highest total of all time. In 2015, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” took in $946 million internationally for a worldwide gross of $1.41 billion.

