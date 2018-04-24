‘Avengers: Infinity War’ First Reactions: ‘Marvel Puts It All on the Table’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest highly anticipated entry, “Avengers: Infinity War,” had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles and critics’ early reactions are already rolling in.
With full reviews embargoed until Tuesday at 3 p.m., film fans were quick to share their thoughts on what’s been touted as the culmination of all the past Marvel films.
See some of the first reactions below:
Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist writes that the film is “stress-inducing, full of dread, darker than usual, yet, funny as hell and super entertaining….Blockbuster noise? Yes, but with emotional stakes attached.”
ScreenRant’s Molly Freeman highlighted Thor’s powers and Iron Man’s suit as some of the best action moments and shouted out Captain America.
Tasha Robinson of The Verge wrote that “Infinity War” is “basically ‘Captain America: Civil War’ times 20…People who were bored will be 20 times as bored here.”
ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer wrote called the film “a movie version of a massive comic-book crossover, for better (fun character interactions) and worse (it’s pretty much all Infinity Stone shenanigans).”
IGN Comics’ Joshua Yehl wrote that “Infinity War” “never lets up. I sat in my chair stunned as the credits rolled, speechless and sobbing.”
See more reactions below.
Check back for more reactions as they roll in.