‘Avengers: Infinity War’ First Reactions: ‘Marvel Puts It All on the Table’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest highly anticipated entry, “Avengers: Infinity War,” had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles and critics’ early reactions are already rolling in.

With full reviews embargoed until Tuesday at 3 p.m., film fans were quick to share their thoughts on what’s been touted as the culmination of all the past Marvel films.

See some of the first reactions below:

Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist writes that the film is “stress-inducing, full of dread, darker than usual, yet, funny as hell and super entertaining….Blockbuster noise? Yes, but with emotional stakes attached.”

Does it have issues? Sure, it’s a punch fest, yeah, but I thoroughly enjoyed it, especially the dynamics of all these disparate teamups. Let’s see a Thor and Rocket Racoon buddy comedy spin-off. pic.twitter.com/jfjNxTWZYj — Rodrigo Perez 🎬📺🎥 (@YrOnlyHope) April 24, 2018

ScreenRant’s Molly Freeman highlighted Thor’s powers and Iron Man’s suit as some of the best action moments and shouted out Captain America.

I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There's a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor's powers, Iron Man's suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is 👌🏻 Also Captain America is 💥 pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018

Tasha Robinson of The Verge wrote that “Infinity War” is “basically ‘Captain America: Civil War’ times 20…People who were bored will be 20 times as bored here.”

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018

ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer wrote called the film “a movie version of a massive comic-book crossover, for better (fun character interactions) and worse (it’s pretty much all Infinity Stone shenanigans).”

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR: A movie version of a massive comic-book crossover, for better (fun character interactions) and worse (it's pretty much all Infinity Stone shenanigans). YMMV. #avengersinfinitywar — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) April 24, 2018

IGN Comics’ Joshua Yehl wrote that “Infinity War” “never lets up. I sat in my chair stunned as the credits rolled, speechless and sobbing.”

#AvengersInfinityWar pretty much had me laughing, screaming, or crying the entire way through. It never lets up. I sat in my chair stunned as the credits rolled, speechless and sobbing. — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) April 24, 2018

See more reactions below.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR has like ten legit "chill down the spine" great moments. But it's for sure the first half of a two part movie and I left a little unsatisfied/frustrated, maybe by design … at least that's how I feel right now three hours later. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 24, 2018

Wow! Marvel dropped all the rules, fists out and what a tornado!! #AvengersInfinityWar was a blast and Thanos just dethroned Killmonger as the champion of villains. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 24, 2018

Just got out of the #AvengersInfinityWar premiere. The movie is incredible, epic beyond compare. It’s everything you want it to be. Iron Man and Captain America fuck within the first fifteen minutes. Marvel fans are going to love this one – EASILY top five. — ben mekler (@benmekler) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is my second fave @Marvel movie after #BlackPanther. The superhero interplay is hilarious and surprising at every turn. The action is monumental. And there are actual stakes this time around. Kevin Feige is not f-cking around with this one. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is very weighty and juggles most of its characters with consideration. It’s the closest thing to a Paul Thomas Anderson movie you’ll find in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I Am Shook! #Marvel #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/YgntkXFIkv — Rudie Obias (@RudieObias) April 24, 2018

Buy a ticket for a second viewing of #AvengersInfinityWar now. The movie delivers, it's huge, and no one in your theater is going to be able to sit quietly through this one. Expect the unexpected. pic.twitter.com/8eobaAYrSF — Jill Pantozzi ♿ (@JillPantozzi) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 24, 2018

After 10 years of investment in this series & these characters, boy does #AvengersInfinityWar knock you on your ass. Humor, sky high stakes & a truly overwhelming amount of emotion in it. Russos did a great job spreading screen time for the ensemble but my MVPs – The Guardians. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 24, 2018

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

Since we’re talking about #avengersinfinitywar I’ll say that Thanos/Josh Brolin is great. The mo-cap works here, folks. — Aaron Sagers (@aaronsagers) April 24, 2018

Check back for more reactions as they roll in.