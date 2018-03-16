‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks a Pre-Sales Record in Just Six Hours

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” has needed only six hours to break Fandango’s record for best-selling superhero movie in the first 24 hours of presales.

Advance tickets for “Infinity War” went on sale on Fandango at 6 a.m. PDT. By noon PDT, it surpassed the two previous top two record holders: “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Black Panther.”

Fandango also said its survey of over 1,000 “Infinity War” ticket buyers showed 97% “can’t wait” to see how heroes work together in the same film; 94% are excited to see different franchise characters (“Guardians,” “Avengers,” etc.) meeting one another for the first time; 92% see “Infinity War” as the culmination of all of the Marvel Cinema Universe films before it; 87% have seen all of the MCU movies; 71% saw “Black Panther” on the big screen; and 60% claim “Black Panther” made them more excited to see “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The release date for “Infinity War” was recently pushed up a week to April 27. The studio released a new trailer Friday to coincide with the launch of ticket sales.

The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War.” “Infinity War” will combine Avengers stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson with newcomers, including “Spider-Man: Homecoming’s” Tom Holland, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, “Thor: Ragnarok” breakout Tessa Thompson. The Guardians of the Galaxy, lead by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, will also be in the tentpole.