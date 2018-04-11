‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Outpacing Last Seven Marvel Movies Combined in Fandango Presales

“Avengers: Infinity War” isn’t opening for another two weeks, but the Marvel title is already on a record-breaking track.

Currently, the superhero tentpole is selling more than double the amount of tickets on Fandango that “Black Panther” sold at the same point in the sales cycle. In fact, “Infinity War” is currently outpacing the last seven Marvel movies combined, including massive titles like “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Guardian’s of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

The upcoming “Avengers” pic, which opens on April 27, is pacing to be the Fandango’s top preseller among April releases, as well as the the top superhero preseller in the company’s history.

“‘Infinity War’ has built up such unprecedented anticipation that it’s pacing to break records, the likes of which we have never seen before for a superhero movie,” Fandango managing editor Erik Davis said. “Moviegoers are rushing to guarantee their seats in advance for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about movies of the decade.”

The film is on track for a heroic $175 million to $200 million opening. Only seven other films in history have topped $175 million in their debuts and only five have hit the $200 million mark.

Among the superheroes sharing the screen will be Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk.