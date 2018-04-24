‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Clip: Doctor Strange and Bruce Banner Explain Thanos to Tony Stark

Jimmy Kimmel released an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Infinity War” on the night of the film’s premiere with guests and “Infinity War” stars Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Robert Downey, Jr. on hand to help out.

In the clip, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner explains to Downey’s Tony Stark in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum exactly how bad the situation is if Thanos is involved.

“He’s a plague, Tony, he invades planets, he takes what he wants, he wipes out half a population. He sent Loki. The attack on New York, that’s him,” Banner says.

“If he gets his hands on all six stones,” Banner begins…

“He could destroy life on a scale hitherto undreamt of,” finishes Doctor Strange.

Stark proposes destroying the stone they’re in possession of, but Doctor Strange and Wong say they’re sworn to protect the stones with their lives.

It is then revealed that in the MCU, there is a Ben & Jerry’s flavor named after Iron Man.

“A bit chalky,” Doctor Strange deems it.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters April 27. The film unites three of the four Hollywood Chrises — Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt — as well as the rest of the MCU team.

Watch the full clip above, and read first reactions to the film here.