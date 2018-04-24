You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Clip: Doctor Strange and Bruce Banner Explain Thanos to Tony Stark

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jimmy Kimmel released an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Infinity War” on the night of the film’s premiere with guests and “Infinity War” stars Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Robert Downey, Jr. on hand to help out.

In the clip, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner explains to Downey’s Tony Stark in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum exactly how bad the situation is if Thanos is involved.

“He’s a plague, Tony, he invades planets, he takes what he wants, he wipes out half a population. He sent Loki. The attack on New York, that’s him,” Banner says.

“If he gets his hands on all six stones,” Banner begins…

“He could destroy life on a scale hitherto undreamt of,” finishes Doctor Strange.

Stark proposes destroying the stone they’re in possession of, but Doctor Strange and Wong say they’re sworn to protect the stones with their lives.

It is then revealed that in the MCU, there is a Ben & Jerry’s flavor named after Iron Man.

“A bit chalky,” Doctor Strange deems it.

Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters April 27. The film unites three of the four Hollywood Chrises — Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt — as well as the rest of the MCU team.

Watch the full clip above, and read first reactions to the film here.

More Film

  • 'Avengers: Infinity War' Clip: Doctor Strange,

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Clip: Doctor Strange and Bruce Banner Explain Thanos to Tony Stark

    Jimmy Kimmel released an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Infinity War” on the night of the film’s premiere with guests and “Infinity War” stars Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Robert Downey, Jr. on hand to help out. In the clip, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner explains to Downey’s Tony Stark in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum […]

  • To-Dust-Matthew-Broderick

    Tribeca Film Review: 'To Dust'

    Jimmy Kimmel released an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Infinity War” on the night of the film’s premiere with guests and “Infinity War” stars Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Robert Downey, Jr. on hand to help out. In the clip, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner explains to Downey’s Tony Stark in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum […]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers: Infinity War' First Reactions: 'Marvel Puts It All on the Table'

    Jimmy Kimmel released an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Infinity War” on the night of the film’s premiere with guests and “Infinity War” stars Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Robert Downey, Jr. on hand to help out. In the clip, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner explains to Downey’s Tony Stark in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum […]

  • ‘Deadpool 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Deadpool 2’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Jimmy Kimmel released an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Infinity War” on the night of the film’s premiere with guests and “Infinity War” stars Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Robert Downey, Jr. on hand to help out. In the clip, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner explains to Downey’s Tony Stark in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum […]

  • Claire Foy'The Girl in the Spiders

    Claire Foy Previews Intense 'Girl in the Spider's Web' at CinemaCon

    Jimmy Kimmel released an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Infinity War” on the night of the film’s premiere with guests and “Infinity War” stars Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Robert Downey, Jr. on hand to help out. In the clip, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner explains to Downey’s Tony Stark in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum […]

  • Anthony Mackie, Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz

    'Miss Bala,' Animated Spider-Man Show Sony's Commitment to Diverse Heroes

    Jimmy Kimmel released an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Infinity War” on the night of the film’s premiere with guests and “Infinity War” stars Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Robert Downey, Jr. on hand to help out. In the clip, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner explains to Downey’s Tony Stark in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum […]

  • New 'Venom' Trailer: Tom Hardy Debuts

    Tom Hardy Debuts New 'Venom' Trailer at CinemaCon (Watch)

    Jimmy Kimmel released an exclusive clip from “Avengers: Infinity War” on the night of the film’s premiere with guests and “Infinity War” stars Paul Bettany, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Robert Downey, Jr. on hand to help out. In the clip, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner explains to Downey’s Tony Stark in Dr. Strange’s Sanctum […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad