‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Tell Fans to Stay Off the Internet to Avoid Spoilers

Ahead of the “Avengers: Infinity War” world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, the film’s directors are warning fans to stay off of social media — and the internet in general — for the next few days to avoid any spoilers.

On Monday morning, Anthony and Joe Russo tweeted from their joint account, “Tonight, at our premiere in Los Angeles, we are screening ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ in its entirety for the first time ever. If you truly want to avoid any spoilers until you see the film, we recommend you abstain from any social media, or the Internet in general, until you have an opportunity to get to the theater.”

The Russo brothers sign the letter with #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, referencing the villain played by Josh Brolin and giving a glimpse at his costume.

This is not the first time the directors have warned their fans against spoilers, tweeting in April that they were beginning the “Infinity War” press tour and asking “that when you see ‘Infinity War,’ in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

The third “Avengers” film, following 2012’s “The Avengers” and 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Infinity War” hits theaters this Friday.