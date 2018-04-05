‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on Track for Massive $200 Million Opening

“Avengers: Infinity War” is ready to turbo-charge the box office.

The every-hero-but-the-kitchen-sink Marvel adventure is on pace to open to a massive $175 million to $200 million when it premieres on April 27. If it hits those numbers, it will be in some rarefied company. Only seven other films in history have topped $175 million in their debuts and only five have hit the $200 million mark.

“Avengers: Infinity War” promises to deliver a cornucopia of spandexed idols. Among those rubbing elbows on the Quinjet will be Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther, Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Joe and Anthony Russo directed and wrote the film, which pits Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against Thanos, a baddie with a face like granite and some pretty ambitious plans to achieve inter-galactic dominance.

“Avengers: Infinity War” continues Marvel and parent company Disney’s hot year at the box office. The studio shattered records with “Black Panther.” The superhero film has racked up nearly $1.3 billion globally. Disney’s upcoming slate includes “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “The Incredibles 2.”

Exhibitors are hoping that “Avengers: Infinity War” kicks off a hot summer at the multiplexes. Hopes are high that the box office will hit new heights. The coming months will field such would be blockbusters as “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Ocean’s 8,” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”