You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Hit $1 Billion in Record Time

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is set to join the billion-dollar club in record time.

The tentpole, which just topped $900 million at the global box office within nine days, is expected to hit $1 billion by Friday or Saturday — its 10th and 11th day of release, respectively. Another Disney film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” reached that mark in 12 days.

Disney reported that Thursday’s worldwide total was $48 million — $15.5 million domestically and $32 million internationally. The overseas number included Russia’s $4.9 million opening, making it the biggest industry opening day of all time and becoming the first movie to ever sell more than a million tickets in a single day.

The domestic total for the first week is $338.4 million, with the upcoming weekend expected to generate at least $100 million more. The international total has hit $566.7 million.

Avengers: Infinity War” is already the 48th-highest worldwide grosser of all time. On Thursday, it passed “Spider-Man 3” ($891 million), “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($880 million), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” ($874 million), and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($854 million) globally.

“Avengers: Infinity War” should become the 33rd film to top the $1 billion worldwide box office mark during the upcoming weekend. Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is the most recent on that list and is the ninth-highest at $1.33 billion.

“Infinity War” had the biggest domestic and global launches ever. In North American, it opened with $258.2 million, while internationally, it secured $382.7 million for a worldwide tally of $640.9 million. The previous domestic record-holder was “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which bowed with $248 million in 2015. The global opening record was held by 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” which debuted worldwide with $542 million.

More Film

  • Kathryn Bigelow Kathryn Bigelow poses backstage

    It's Time for Action, Not Promises, to Get More Women in Filmmaking (Guest Column)

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is set to join the billion-dollar club in record time. The tentpole, which just topped $900 million at the global box office within nine days, is expected to hit $1 billion by Friday or Saturday — its 10th and 11th day of release, respectively. Another Disney film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” reached that […]

  • avengers infinity war

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Infinity War' to Hit $1 Billion in Record Time

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is set to join the billion-dollar club in record time. The tentpole, which just topped $900 million at the global box office within nine days, is expected to hit $1 billion by Friday or Saturday — its 10th and 11th day of release, respectively. Another Disney film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” reached that […]

  • Actress Celina Jade on 'Wolf Warrior

    Celina Jade on 'Arrow' and Reuniting With Wu Jing for 'Wolf Warrior 2'

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is set to join the billion-dollar club in record time. The tentpole, which just topped $900 million at the global box office within nine days, is expected to hit $1 billion by Friday or Saturday — its 10th and 11th day of release, respectively. Another Disney film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” reached that […]

  • Warclow Bridge of Spies

    FFA at 50: Global Biz Gets Boost from German Film Fund

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is set to join the billion-dollar club in record time. The tentpole, which just topped $900 million at the global box office within nine days, is expected to hit $1 billion by Friday or Saturday — its 10th and 11th day of release, respectively. Another Disney film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” reached that […]

  • 'Maze Runner' Sequel Tops DVD, Blu-ray

    'Maze Runner' Sequel Tops DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is set to join the billion-dollar club in record time. The tentpole, which just topped $900 million at the global box office within nine days, is expected to hit $1 billion by Friday or Saturday — its 10th and 11th day of release, respectively. Another Disney film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” reached that […]

  • Dylan O'Brien

    'Maze Runner' Star Dylan O’Brien Joins ‘Education of Fredrick Fitzell’

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is set to join the billion-dollar club in record time. The tentpole, which just topped $900 million at the global box office within nine days, is expected to hit $1 billion by Friday or Saturday — its 10th and 11th day of release, respectively. Another Disney film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” reached that […]

  • Overboard

    Box Office: 'Overboard' Launches With $675,000 on Thursday Night

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is set to join the billion-dollar club in record time. The tentpole, which just topped $900 million at the global box office within nine days, is expected to hit $1 billion by Friday or Saturday — its 10th and 11th day of release, respectively. Another Disney film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” reached that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad