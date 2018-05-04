Box Office: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Hit $1 Billion in Record Time

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” is set to join the billion-dollar club in record time.

The tentpole, which just topped $900 million at the global box office within nine days, is expected to hit $1 billion by Friday or Saturday — its 10th and 11th day of release, respectively. Another Disney film, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” reached that mark in 12 days.

Disney reported that Thursday’s worldwide total was $48 million — $15.5 million domestically and $32 million internationally. The overseas number included Russia’s $4.9 million opening, making it the biggest industry opening day of all time and becoming the first movie to ever sell more than a million tickets in a single day.

The domestic total for the first week is $338.4 million, with the upcoming weekend expected to generate at least $100 million more. The international total has hit $566.7 million.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is already the 48th-highest worldwide grosser of all time. On Thursday, it passed “Spider-Man 3” ($891 million), “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($880 million), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” ($874 million), and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($854 million) globally.

“Avengers: Infinity War” should become the 33rd film to top the $1 billion worldwide box office mark during the upcoming weekend. Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” is the most recent on that list and is the ninth-highest at $1.33 billion.

“Infinity War” had the biggest domestic and global launches ever. In North American, it opened with $258.2 million, while internationally, it secured $382.7 million for a worldwide tally of $640.9 million. The previous domestic record-holder was “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which bowed with $248 million in 2015. The global opening record was held by 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” which debuted worldwide with $542 million.