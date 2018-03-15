Ava DuVernay to Direct DC’s Superhero Epic ‘New Gods’

Stepping into the superhero realm, Ava DuVernay has come on board to direct “New Gods” at Warner Bros. as part of the studio’s DC Extended Universe.

“New Gods” is aimed at creating a new universe of properties for the studio and is based on the comic book series of the same name published by DC Comics. Created and designed by Jack Kirby, the first comic appeared in 1971.

The New Gods are natives of the twin planets of New Genesis and Apokolips. New Genesis is an idyllic planet ruled by the Highfather, while Apokolips is a ruined dystopia filled with machinery and fire pits and is ruled by the tyrant Darkseid. New Genesis and Apokolips call themselves gods, living outside of normal time and space in a realm known as the Fourth World.

Half a dozen “New Gods” series have been published following the original. The most recent was issued in 2011, “The New 52.”

DuVernay directed Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time” and became the first woman of color in Hollywood to direct a live-action film with a production budget of $100 million. The time-travel fantasy has grossed $42.2 million in its first six days in North America.

She also directed the Oscar-nominated documentary “13th” and the civil-rights drama “Selma” for Paramount. DuVernay is also the creator and executive producer of the “Queen Sugar” drama series for the OWN Network.

“New Gods” would be a major addition to the DC Extended Universe, which Warner Bros. launched in 2013 to take advantage of the massive DC library and compete with Disney’s Marvel Cinema Universe. The DCEU started with 2013’s “Man of Steel,” followed by 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad,” “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League,” which was the lowest grosser of the five titles with $657 million worldwide.

“Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa, is the next title in the DC Extended Universe with a Dec. 21 release date. The studio is moving ahead with a “Wonder Woman” sequel with Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins returning and has set a Nov. 1, 2019, release date.

In the wake of the unspectacular box office performance of “Justice League,” Warner Bros. moved to re-organize the DC film operations by promoting Walter Hamada to president of DC-based film production in an effort to exert more quality control over its big-screen efforts. Toby Emmerich, who was promoted in 2016 to president and chief content officer at Warner Bros., worked with Hamada at New Line, which he ran before moving over to the main studio.