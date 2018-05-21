Hit Australian TV Series ‘Miss Fisher’ set for Movie Adaptation

“Game of Thrones” star Essie Davis will take the title role in “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears,” an Australian-made murder mystery film.

The film is a feature adaptation of “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries,” which was a hit series of crime novels by Kerry Greenwood before being adapted for TV. Davis took the title role as a glamourous 1920 private detective in the series which airs on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation from 2012, before being licensed to 170 countries. Netflix picked it up from 2015. The cast also includes series regulars Nathan Page, Miriam Margolyes, and Ashleigh Cummings (“Goldfinch”).

The principal investor is Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria. Private investors and fans have contributed more than A$1 million to the budget for Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears through an extraordinarily successful crowd funding campaign.

The film is an Every Cloud Production. Roadshow Films is the Australia and New Zealand distributor, with Keshet handling international sales. The film will begin shooting in Morocco and Melbourne, Australia, in October.

From a screenplay by Deb Cox, Miss Fisher & The Crypt of Tears will be produced by Fiona Eagger, with Every Cloud’s Eagger and Cox also acting as executive producers. Lucy Maclaren is co-producer.

The film will be directed by Tony Tilse, who was the set-up director on the television series. His other credits include HBO Asia’s “Serangoon Road,” “Wolf Creek,” multiple episodes of “Ash vs Evil Dead” for producer Sam Raimi, and “Chosen” for Playmaker and China’s iQIYI.

“’Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears’ will have the witty intrigue of ‘Indiana Jones,’ the opulent style of a Merchant Ivory Production, and the feminist fun of ‘Thelma and Louise’,” said Eagger.