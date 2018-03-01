Austin Film Festival Sets Honor for Roger Corman (EXCLUSIVE)

The Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference has selected Roger Corman as the recipient of the Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award, Variety has learned exclusively.

Corman, a pioneer in the world of independent film, will be presented the award on Oct. 27 at the 25th annual Austin Film Festival. Past recipients of the award have included Danny Boyle, Jonathan Demme, Walter Hill, Ron Howard, Sydney Pollack, John Singelton, and Oliver Stone.

Corman produced his first feature, “The Monster From the Ocean Floor,” in 1954, followed by the racing car thriller, “The Fast and the Furious,” directed by its star, John Ireland.

Corman has produced and directed over 500 films in a variety of genres. Notable credits include “The Wild Angels,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Death Race 2000,” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School.”

In 1970, Corman founded New World Pictures, which became the largest independent motion picture distribution company in the United States. In addition to distributing his own productions, New World Pictures was one of the first American distributors to bring foreign cinema to the United States by distributing the films of Akira Kurosawa, Francois Truffaut, Federico Fellini, Ingmar Bergman, and Werner Herzog.

Corman also discovered and fostered new talent, including Jack Nicholson, Francis Ford Coppola, Peter Fonda, Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock, Bruce Dern, Diane Ladd, Talia Shire, Peter Bogdanovich, Robert DeNiro, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Joe Dante, Demme, Gale Anne Hurd, and James Cameron. In 2009, he was awarded an honorary Academy Award for “for his rich engendering of films and filmmakers.”